Legendary F1 track made famous by Lewis Hamilton ready for return
Legendary F1 track made famous by Lewis Hamilton ready for return
A track which holds some fond memories for seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is eyeing up a return to the sport's calendar sooner rather than later.
The Turkish Grand Prix hasn't been held since 2021, when it replaced the Singapore Grand Prix on the Covid-19 affected calendar for that year.
The previous year had seen the race re-added to the schedule for the first time since 2011, also due to Covid restrictions on a number of other races, with Hamilton winning his record-equalling seventh title in a rain-affected race.
The Turkish Automobile Sports Federation, or TOSFED, recently took control of Istanbul Park, with president Eren Uclertopragi revealing plans for a long-term return to the sport rather than being used as a stop-gap in exceptional circumstances.
Turkish GP boss: Strong commitment to bring F1 back
Uclertopragi told Autosport: "Following our appointment by the government as the federation a few months ago, we have been in intensive discussions with F1 and FIA management.
“There is a strong commitment from the government to bring Turkey back into the Formula 1 calendar with a permanent and long-term agreement.
“As is known, the 2026 calendar has already been announced. Nevertheless, in the event that a race cannot be held for various reasons, we could host the Turkish Grand Prix.
“However, unlike during the pandemic, we do not want to host a one-off replacement race; instead, we aim to secure a place on the calendar through a long-term contract.”
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as Mercedes contract talks take twist
READ MORE: Ferrari F1 boss admits team ill-prepared for Hamilton challenge
NEWSLETTER: F1's summer break shopping list - Part 1
READ MORE: Hamilton announcement sees fans admitting F1 retirement fears
Related
Latest News
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as Mercedes contract talks take twist
- 13 minutes ago
Why George Russell would be a useless poker player...in 0.2 seconds
- 30 minutes ago
Legendary F1 track made famous by Lewis Hamilton ready for return
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull 'worrying' over mass exodus due to Christian Horner related blunder
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton FINALLY triumphs in tense Ferrari head-to-head
- Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo F1 'baggage' interfered with career trajectory
- Yesterday 21:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
- 28 july
Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
- 5 august
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
- 28 july
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
- 4 august
FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Red Bull chief gives Max Verstappen permission as Toto Wolff admits meeting with star driver
- 21 july