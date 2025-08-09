When it comes to F1 team-mate head-to-heads Lewis Hamilton has been on a poor run of form compared to Charles Leclerc in 2025.

The Monegasque driver has outperformed his team-mate on 10 occasions in qualifying this year, with Leclerc also boasting five podiums in comparison to Hamilton, who is yet to achieve a result better than P4 with Ferrari.

Okay…enough of that! Now onto the team-mate head-to-head we all really care about. Hamilton versus Leclerc. Video games edition.

In a recent video with Ferrari, the pair cherry-picked their favourite video games to play against each other, with the same competitive spirit as if they were in the cockpit.

Of the games chosen, Goldeneye was the first to be played, with the competition far from a casual affair. Hamilton chuckled with glee everytime he beat his team-mate in the game, enjoying an overall triumph over Leclerc.

The 27-year-old meanwhile screamed in frustration each time he lost out to the champion, blaming his misfortune in the machinery in front of him — not too different from the average race weekend!

Hamilton and Leclerc go head-to-head

After his crushing defeat, Leclerc soon requested a new game and this time the two Ferrari drivers proved themselves a little closer to home with Mario Kart.

The 40-year-old was off the line straight away as Toad speeding off into the distance, in a form reminiscent of his Mercedes years; but Leclerc couldn’t even figure out the controls and instead stalled on the starting grid as Mario.

Ever the competitor, Leclerc managed to fight back from behind Hamilton to take his first victory of their video game head-to-head, although the circumstances were a brutal reminder for Hamilton.

The 40-year-old was overtaken on the final corner on the final lap of the race, a cruel parallel Hamilton would not have been keen to be reminded of.

Leclerc has pushed Hamilton in 2025

