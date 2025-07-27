‘What the f*** is this?’ - Fans SLAM F1 Movie theme after iconic tune replaced

F1 fans were sent into uproar on social media when the broadcast replaced the iconic theme with music from the F1 Movie soundtrack.

The F1 Movie was finally released in cinemas in June, but the sport are by no means finished with their marketing campaign for the summer blockbuster.

Instead of the official F1 theme playing alongside the driver intros for the Belgian Grand Prix, fans were startled to hear a different piece of music emerging through their speakers.

Admittedly, the soft ambient beats did little to enhance the hype for a wet Belgian GP, and instead left F1 fans a little confused by the sudden change.

F1 revealed on social media that the theme had been given a Hans Zimmer twist, with the German film composer responsible for the soundtrack for the F1 Movie.

However, some fans were left unhappy with this touch and startled by the change, where one user wrote: “The f*** is this tune for the intro?”

F1 fans fume at theme change

Other fans also left comments that announced their displeasure, with one writing: “What the hell was that F1 theme?!?”

“Change the intro theme back right f***ing now,” another demanded.

“What the f*** is this new F1 theme?!” a fourth added.

One user called for F1 to return to the old theme, and said: “F1 Movie theme song is s***, bring the normal one back - hope that helps.”

Another hoped that the Hans Zimmer version of the theme would not be a permanent feature in F1, and wrote: “I am praying that new F1 theme was a temporary change.”

Most comments seemed to confirm that the change was not popular with fans, and another added, “Sorry but where was the F1 theme? That was not what we wanted.”

One user did express that they liked Hans Zimmer, but believed it did not work for the theme: “Love Hans Zimmer but not for the F1 intro.”

Zimmer’s work remained popular with some, with one user writing: “Please bring us more Hans Zimmer", however these comments were in the minority with most accounts simply typing 'no'.

