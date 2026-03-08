close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton handed major boost after shock Australian Grand Prix crash

Lewis Hamilton — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton handed major boost after shock Australian Grand Prix crash

Hamilton's new Ferrari was flying after the first lights out of the 2026 championship

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took advantage of a significant boost after lights out at the first race of the 2026 championship following a crash that no one saw coming early on during the Australian Grand Prix.

It was the Mercedes driver duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli who managed to lock out the front row in Melbourne on Sunday, new Red Bull star Isack Hadjar lining up behind them alongside Charles Leclerc, with the other Ferrari driver by Lewis Hamilton starting slightly lower down the order.

After qualifying in P5 on Saturday, Oscar Piastri failed to even make it to the start line after suffering a heartbreaking crash before the formation lap had even taken place, crashing on his way out of Turn 4 after catching the kerb.

But this cleared the pack in front of Hamilton that allowed him to take advantage of the Scuderia's speedy form during the brand new starting procedure, something that also helped his team-mate Leclerc.

Both Ferraris got off to a dream start, with Leclerc going from fourth to first and Hamilton catapulting up to P3 after both Mercedes' suffered with battery issues.

More to follow...

READ MORE: Piastri crashes out of F1 Australian Grand Prix BEFORE the formation lap

Related

Australian Grand Prix 2026 regulations Melbourne

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix FREE

  • 1 hour ago
'Where the hell?' - Lewis Hamilton stunned by Mercedes pace at Australian Grand Prix

'Where the hell?' - Lewis Hamilton stunned by Mercedes pace at Australian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 1 hour ago
FIA announce Red Bull curfew breach at Australian Grand Prix

FIA announce Red Bull curfew breach at Australian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 11:43
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix

FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 10:35
Aston Martin issue official statement after Lance Stroll misses qualifying

Aston Martin issue official statement after Lance Stroll misses qualifying

  • Yesterday 08:24

Just in

04:47
F1 2026 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
04:34
Oscar Piastri crashes out of F1 Australian Grand Prix BEFORE the formation lap
04:05
F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
04:00
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix FREE
7-3
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen stunned as FIA announce Mercedes penalty decision
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the sad truth F1 2026

F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the sad truth

Yesterday 18:56
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial? F1 Explained

F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?

Yesterday 12:31
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Australian Grand Prix FREE F1 on TV

F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Australian Grand Prix FREE

Yesterday 00:30
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered F1 2026 Regulations

F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered

March 6, 2026 14:46
Ontdek het op Google Play
x