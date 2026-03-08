Lewis Hamilton handed major boost after shock Australian Grand Prix crash

Hamilton's new Ferrari was flying after the first lights out of the 2026 championship

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took advantage of a significant boost after lights out at the first race of the 2026 championship following a crash that no one saw coming early on during the Australian Grand Prix.

It was the Mercedes driver duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli who managed to lock out the front row in Melbourne on Sunday, new Red Bull star Isack Hadjar lining up behind them alongside Charles Leclerc, with the other Ferrari driver by Lewis Hamilton starting slightly lower down the order.

After qualifying in P5 on Saturday, Oscar Piastri failed to even make it to the start line after suffering a heartbreaking crash before the formation lap had even taken place, crashing on his way out of Turn 4 after catching the kerb.

But this cleared the pack in front of Hamilton that allowed him to take advantage of the Scuderia's speedy form during the brand new starting procedure, something that also helped his team-mate Leclerc.

Both Ferraris got off to a dream start, with Leclerc going from fourth to first and Hamilton catapulting up to P3 after both Mercedes' suffered with battery issues.

