F1 2026 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The starting order for the first race of the F1 2026 season is set in Melbourne

The F1 starting grid for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix is beginning to take shape following the first qualifying session of the new season at Albert Park Circuit.

After a pre-season that depicted Mercedes as the ones to watch, George Russell showed off the true pace of the Silver Arrows when he stormed to pole position, followed shortly after by team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

As a result of their stunning first qualifying of 2026, Toto Wolff's F1 driver duo are set to lock out the front row on Sunday.

Meanwhile, some of the sport's biggest players of the previous regulations cycle weren't in the mix, with reigning champion Lando Norris set to line up sixth for Sunday's main event, as the McLaren star's title defence campaign gets off to a rather lacklustre start.

Likewise, four-time champion Max Verstappen is expected to start at the back of the pack in 20th having crashed out of Q1 after suffering an issue with the rear axle on his new RB22, while his new team-mate Isack Hadjar will line up on the second row.

Where Aston Martin is concerned, both their drivers will be starting the race despite Lance Stroll failing to set a time in qualifying, although it is still looking seriously unlikely that either AMR26 will make it through the full grand prix distance.

Here is the provisional starting grid for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix!

F1 Starting Grid - Australian Grand Prix

F1 Race times - Australian Grand Prix

Lights out in Melbourne is today (Sunday, March 8, 2026), at 3pm local time (AEDT) at Albert Park Circuit.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, March 8, 2026

Location Time Local time (AEDT) 15:00 Sunday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 04:00 Sunday Central European Time (CET) 05:00 Sunday United States (ET) 23:00 Saturday United States (CT) 22:00 Saturday United States (PT) 20:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 01:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 12:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 14:30 Sunday Mexico (CST) 22:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 13:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 06:00 Sunday Egypt (EET) 06:00 Sunday China (CST) 12:00 Sunday India (IST) 09:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 12:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 07:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 08:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 07:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN *Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* F1 fans in Australia can watch a FREE live stream of every session at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix thanks to coverage on Network Ten.

* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.

