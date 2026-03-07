F1 2026 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2026 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The starting order for the first race of the F1 2026 season is set in Melbourne
The F1 starting grid for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix is beginning to take shape following the first qualifying session of the new season at Albert Park Circuit.
After a pre-season that depicted Mercedes as the ones to watch, George Russell showed off the true pace of the Silver Arrows when he stormed to pole position, followed shortly after by team-mate Kimi Antonelli.
As a result of their stunning first qualifying of 2026, Toto Wolff's F1 driver duo are set to lock out the front row on Sunday.
Meanwhile, some of the sport's biggest players of the previous regulations cycle weren't in the mix, with reigning champion Lando Norris set to line up sixth for Sunday's main event, as the McLaren star's title defence campaign gets off to a rather lacklustre start.
Likewise, four-time champion Max Verstappen is expected to start at the back of the pack in 20th having crashed out of Q1 after suffering an issue with the rear axle on his new RB22, while his new team-mate Isack Hadjar will line up on the second row.
Where Aston Martin is concerned, both their drivers will be starting the race despite Lance Stroll failing to set a time in qualifying, although it is still looking seriously unlikely that either AMR26 will make it through the full grand prix distance.
Here is the provisional starting grid for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix!
F1 HEADLINES: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn
F1 Starting Grid - Australian Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|15
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|20
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|21
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
F1 Race times - Australian Grand Prix
Lights out in Melbourne is today (Sunday, March 8, 2026), at 3pm local time (AEDT) at Albert Park Circuit.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Australian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, March 8, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AEDT)
|15:00 Sunday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|04:00 Sunday
|Central European Time (CET)
|05:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|23:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|22:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|20:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|01:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|12:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|14:30 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|22:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|13:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|06:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EET)
|06:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|12:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|09:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|12:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|07:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|08:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|07:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Australian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|*Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* F1 fans in Australia can watch a FREE live stream of every session at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix thanks to coverage on Network Ten.
* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.
READ MORE: Aston Martin crisis: Newey goes in hard on Honda
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- Today 10:35
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Australian Grand Prix FREE
F1 2026 Regulations Explained: Every new rule, car change and key questions answered
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams
Latest News
Made in Australia, majestic in Monaco: The dress that stole F1's wedding of the year
- 28 minutes ago
‘Almost don’t want to drive’: Max Verstappen is ‘emotionally drained’ by F1’s new 2026 cars
- 36 minutes ago
F1 2026 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
Australian Grand Prix EIGHT-CAR pileup sends F1 and FIA a major Melbourne warning
- 2 hours ago
Adrian Newey's worst ever F1 car (isn't an Aston Martin) - plus the best terrible car in history
- 3 hours ago
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- Today 07:25
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams
- Yesterday 08:30
Sky F1 presenter confirms TV return after surgery which included having voice box removed
- 2 march
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton shocked as Christian Horner reveals Toto Wolff message
- 2 march