Max Verstappen suffers injury scare after Australian Grand Prix crash

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen suffered an injury scare at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix before even getting the chance to prove himself at the first race of the season.

Only a matter of moments had passed in Saturday's qualifying at Albert Park Circuit when early drama unfolded, as Verstappen appeared to suffer an issue with his new RB22.

The 28-year-old was ruled out in Q1 in Melbourne after spinning off the track, heading into the barriers after a trip through the gravel.

The Dutchman quickly took to team radio to report that he was ok before saying: "The car just ******* locked on the rear axles. Fantastic."

He got be seen climbing out of the Red Bull shortly after the incident, although Sky Sports F1 broadcasters Martin Brundle and David Croft were quick to notice the potential damage that could have been done by Verstappen's choice to leave his hands on the steering wheel during impact.

Verstappen injury update after Australian GP crash

Following the incident, Brundle issued concerns about the fact that Verstappen had 'hung on' to the steering wheel, saying during Saturday's live broadcast: "Max still looking down and flicking his hands down there, I think he's given himself a bit of a rattle, I think he kept his hands on the steering wheel... and that can break your wrists sometimes."

"I would always take my hands and put them on my chest if I could see there was a shunt coming my way," Brundle continued, later adding: "Some drivers believe in that, others don't."

Crofty then confirmed the Dutchman had in fact kept his hands on the wheel during impact having watched his onboard footage back, as Verstappen then headed straight to the medical centre after his crash, appearing to be experiencing pain in his hand.

Thankfully, following Verstappen's qualifying scare, an injury update from within the Melbourne paddock saw Verstappen return without any further issues.

After crashing out of qualifying at the first corner, Verstappen will start Sunday's 58-lap race from 20th on the grid.

