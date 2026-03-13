F1 star's comeback takes a hit after being ruled OUT at Chinese Grand Prix
F1 star's comeback takes a hit after being ruled OUT at Chinese Grand Prix
Reliability plays its part once again
One F1 star's Chinese Grand Prix weekend got off to a disastrous start after they were ruled out of sprint qualifying.
Cadillac comeback kid Sergio Perez was ruled out of the all important shootout on Friday before the session even started, as his return to F1 continues its shaky start.
The team confirmed that Perez would not take part in SQ1 due to a fuel systems issue, and said: "Checo won’t be participating in this sprint quali session.
"The team identified a fuel system issue at the end of the earlier practice session that could not be fixed in time. Valtteri [Bottas] will participate as planned."
The fuel systems issue follows a testing Australian Grand Prix debut, where Perez spent most of Friday in the garage as the Cadillac team fixed a sensor problem.
Perez finished the first race of the season in 16th and over two minutes behind the points scoring positions, with Cadillac 1.4 seconds slower than the next car in qualifying.
Double SQ1 exit for Cadillac in Melbourne
Alongside Perez being unable to start the session, his team-mate Valtteri Bottas also failed to progress past SQ1 in Shanghai.
Bottas was the slowest of all the running cars in the session and only managed a grid slot of P21, behind the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
Aston Martin's early season struggles have eclipsed Cadillac's however, unable to complete the full race distance in Melbourne.
While Cadillac are a brand new team starting from scratch in 2026, Aston Martin's established outfit has taken a step back after fundamental issues with their Honda engine causing vibrations in the AMR26's chassis.
READ MORE: Ferrari congratulated after Adrian Newey investigation
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes penalty looms
- 52 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes penalty looms
All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton off the pace as Mercedes soar at Chinese Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso opens up on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin F1 nightmare continues
Latest News
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix FREE
- 1 minute ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes penalty looms
- 52 minutes ago
F1 star's comeback takes a hit after being ruled OUT at Chinese Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari fail Lewis Hamilton as new race engineer relationship tested at Chinese GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Shanghai
- 3 hours ago
All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
Honda issue strong statement after Aston Martin DNF at F1 Australian Grand Prix
- 8 march
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss
- 6 march