close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Shots of Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits from the shoulders upwards looking concerned with a background of a blue building with the white FIA logo

FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident

Shots of Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits from the shoulders upwards looking concerned with a background of a blue building with the white FIA logo — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident

The Silver Arrows looked strong in Shanghai

The FIA have confirmed a penalty verdict for Mercedes after one Silver Arrows star was involved in an incident at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli avoided a costly penalty in Shanghai after stewards decided not to take action against him for a potential impeding incident.

The teenager held up Lando Norris at Turn 1 in SQ2 on Friday, with the reigning world champion complaining on the radio that he'd been planning to 'push' that lap.

However, Norris and McLaren subsequently clarified when called to see the stewards that the reigning champion was on a 'pushing warm-up lap', rather than an actual push lap – meaning that Antonelli didn't interfere with a hot lap, and as such had no case to answer.

The stewards' statement did confirm that had Norris been on an actual push lap at the time, Antonelli's actions would have constituted impeding and he would have been punished.

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin short on parts as Alonso preps for Chinese GP nightmare

FIA stewards' statement on Antonelli 'impeding'

"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 12 (Kimi Antonelli), the driver of Car 1 (Lando Norris), team representatives and video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

"The driver of Car 1 (Lando Norris) told us that he was on a 'pushing warm up lap' and not on a push lap. In other words, he was not actively seeking to set a meaningful lap time when Car 12 (Kimi Antonelli) came out of the pit lane and onto the track. Had Car 1 been on a push lap then, given the position of Car 12 on the track, Car 12 would have unnecessarily impeded Car 1.

"In the light of the clear position taken by the driver of Car 1 that he was not impeded by Car 12 as he was not seeking to set a meaningful lap time, we took no further action."

As a result, Antonelli will keep his starting position of P2 in Saturday's Chinese GP sprint race, lining up on the front row once again alongside team-mate George Russell.

What could Kimi Antonelli's punishment have been?

Take it away, Sky Sports expert Bernie Collins!

“If they’re found to be guilty of impeding… it would be three grid positions as a standard penalty for that one, unless they think it was with intent or particularly dangerous, in which case it’s five grid positions, so it is significant.”

READ MORE: Ferrari congratulated after Adrian Newey investigation

Related

Mercedes FIA Kimi Antonelli Chinese Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

George Russell accuses 'selfish' Ferrari of blocking FIA rule change

George Russell accuses 'selfish' Ferrari of blocking FIA rule change

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton off the pace as Mercedes soar at Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton off the pace as Mercedes soar at Chinese Grand Prix

  • Today 05:46
Max Verstappen hits new F1 low as Red Bull apologise for Chinese Grand Prix disaster

Max Verstappen hits new F1 low as Red Bull apologise for Chinese Grand Prix disaster

  • 38 minutes ago
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Shanghai

F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Shanghai

  • 2 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix FREE

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes shine

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes shine

  • Today 09:21

Just in

12:45
Max Verstappen hits new F1 low as Red Bull apologise for Chinese Grand Prix disaster
11:59
George Russell accuses 'selfish' Ferrari of blocking FIA rule change
10:30
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Shanghai
10:12
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix FREE
09:21
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes shine
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

George Russell accuses 'selfish' Ferrari of blocking FIA rule change F1 News & Gossip

George Russell accuses 'selfish' Ferrari of blocking FIA rule change

1 hour ago
FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident Chinese Grand Prix

FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident

2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes shine Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes shine

Today 09:21
All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP Chinese Grand Prix

All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP

Today 06:53
Ontdek het op Google Play
x