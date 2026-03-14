close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits against the FIA and F1 blue and white screen backdrop

Mercedes F1 star slapped with FIA penalty at Chinese GP

Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits against the FIA and F1 blue and white screen backdrop — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes F1 star slapped with FIA penalty at Chinese GP

The stewards have found this Silver Arrows star to be at fault

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

A star of the Mercedes F1 team has suffered a setback at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix in what was gearing up to be a formidable weekend for the Silver Arrows.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli took to the Shanghai International Circuit for the first sprint weekend of the 2026 season on Friday, where they showed once again that Mercedes are the team to beat early on in the new regulations era.

The Mercedes driver duo finished the first and only practice session of the weekend as the top two fastest cars on track, before going on to secure yet another one-two result in sprint qualifying.

But as Russell got off the line in Saturday's 100km race after securing the first sprint pole position of his career, Antonelli suffered a nightmare start which only worsened after making contact with a rival on the opening lap.

SPRINT RACE RESULTS: Hamilton survives safety car chaos for Chinese GP podium

Antonelli picks up Shanghai sprint penalty

The Italian teenager dropped from P2 to P7 immediately after lights out for the first sprint of the year, apologising to his team after the race, claiming to have had no boost.

But the 19-year-old was perhaps too eager to pick off the drivers ahead of him in order to make up places.

Shortly after the start of the sprint, Antonelli made contact with Isack Hadjar and was noted for causing a collision at Turn 6 as bodywork could be seen flying off the Red Bull.

The FIA later confirmed that Antonelli had been found to have been at fault for the incident, with the stewards slapping him with a 10-second time penalty.

On lap 13 of the 19-lap sprint, Nico Hulkenberg was forced to pull up on the side of the track in his new Audi, prompting yellow flags initially before a safety car was called.

Mercedes then double stacked Russell and Antonelli during the safety car on lap 14, with Antonelli serving his 10-second time penalty in the pits before rejoining the race down in P7.

As his team-mate stormed to sprint race victory, the younger star of the Mercedes driver duo crossed the line to finish fifth.

What did Toto Wolff say about Kimi Antonelli's penalty?

Speaking to Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz after the race, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff floated the idea that he had perhaps expected Antonelli to receive a slightly more lenient five-second penalty for causing the collision.

Discussing the punishment, Antonelli’s boss said: “I thought it could have been a five-second penalty but you know at the end it’s always difficult for the stewards to do the right thing.”

READ MORE: Verstappen was a total savage in blunt two-word response to F1 reporter at Chinese GP

Related

Mercedes FIA Kimi Antonelli Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai International Circuit

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Qualifying Results: Times & positions as Mercedes pair beaten at Chinese GP

F1 Qualifying Results: Times & positions as Mercedes pair beaten at Chinese GP

  • 22 minutes ago
Aston Martin explain Adrian Newey absence at Chinese Grand Prix

Aston Martin explain Adrian Newey absence at Chinese Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Official F1 calendar shows Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs have been cancelled

Official F1 calendar shows Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs have been cancelled

  • 44 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Today 03:28
Mercedes F1 star injury revealed ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 star injury revealed ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:15
F1 News Today: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident

F1 News Today: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident

  • Yesterday 16:10

Just in

08:23
F1 Qualifying Results: Times & positions as Mercedes pair beaten at Chinese GP
08:01
Official F1 calendar shows Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs have been cancelled
07:27
Aston Martin explain Adrian Newey absence at Chinese Grand Prix
04:43
F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton survives safety car chaos to secure podium at Chinese GP
03:38
Why is Martin Brundle absent from Chinese Grand Prix?
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Aston Martin explain Adrian Newey absence at Chinese Grand Prix Chinese Grand Prix

Aston Martin explain Adrian Newey absence at Chinese Grand Prix

1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton survives safety car chaos to secure podium at Chinese GP Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton survives safety car chaos to secure podium at Chinese GP

Today 04:43
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied Chinese Grand Prix

F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied

Today 03:18
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Yesterday 20:45
Ontdek het op Google Play
x