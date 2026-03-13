close global

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton off the pace as Mercedes soar at Chinese Grand Prix

All the times from Chinese Grand Prix practice

The one and only practice session for the Chinese Grand Prix saw more reliability issues for teams under the new 2026 F1 regulations.

At the head of the field though, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli dominated the timing sheets, with McLaren clearly the second fastest team behind Ferrari, whose impressive pace in Melbourne appears not to have made the flight to Shanghai.

Charles Leclerc managed to keep the papaya cars relatively honest (if not the Silver Arrows), but Lewis Hamilton could only set a lap time more than half a second back from his team-mate, and nearly a second and a half down on Russell, after a session which started off in sketchy style – getting close to Lando Norris and spinning out, flat-spotting his tyres.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, could only go eighth fastest.

Williams could only get Carlos Sainz's car going in the final 25 minutes, citing 'data issues', but matters were even worse for Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad, who pulled up at the side of the track just 15 minutes in with smoke coming from his cockpit.

While the Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll had predictably limited running due to their team's own issues (see: car shaking itself apart), neither of them stopped on track at any point, and both set lap times. That, unequivocally, makes it the team's best session of the season apart from perhaps FP2 in Australia.

Also, Franco Colapinto stopped dead in the pitlane for about a minute for unclear reasons, before getting his car going again just before his crew of sprinting mechanics reached him. Which was funny.

Chinese Grand Prix FP1 times

Chinese Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:32.741
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.120s
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.555s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.731s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.858s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.388s
7Oliver BearmanHaas+1.685s
8Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.800s
9Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.898s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.935s
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+2.032s
12Gabriel BortoletoAudi+2.087s
13Isack HadjarRed Bull+2.115s
14Esteban OconHaas+2.136s
15Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.206s
16Alex AlbonWilliams+2.739s
17Carlos SainzWilliams+2.938s
18Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+3.115s
19Valtteri BottasCadillac+3.316s
20Lance StrollAston Martin+4.483s
21Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+5.155s
22Sergio PerezCadillac+6.459s

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues later today in Shanghai with sprint qualifying on Friday, March 13th at 15:30 (local time) and 7:30am (BST). To read the complete breakdown of sprint quali times and how to watch in select locations click here.

