Ferrari fail Lewis Hamilton as new race engineer relationship tested at Chinese GP
Ferrari fail Lewis Hamilton as new race engineer relationship tested at Chinese GP
Hamilton will settle for nothing less than the best
Lewis Hamilton and his new F1 race engineer at Ferrari continued to encounter some teething issues at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion's disastrous first season with Ferrari was characterised by a series of team radio mishaps with former race engineer Riccardo Adami, with the trying relationship coming to an end in the off-season.
However, as the clock ticked down ever closer to the start of pre-season testing, there was no announcement of a new race engineer for Hamilton by Ferrari.
It was then confirmed Carlo Santi would be appointed on an interim basis, with Hamilton himself even admitting that not having a permanent race engineer would hurt his 2026 season.
Thus far, concerns over this relationship have proved to be correct with Santi and Hamilton struggling with communication in Australia. So, as the Chinese GP weekend commenced on Friday, did their team radio messages improve?
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari go full ‘Macarena’ for F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Hamilton and Santi's relationship tested
During FP1 on Friday at the Shanghai International Circuit, Hamilton took to team radio to demand more from Ferrari, sounding clearly irritated by the team’s inability to yet again provide him with enough information to excel.
As the only hour of practice came to a close, Hamilton took to team radio asking for more, saying: "Give me a plan mate!"
His temporary race engineer Santi responded: "Yep!"
The seven-time champion then added: "I don’t know where I am in the session."
Santi finally jumped into action, saying: "So, you are P3, still P3. Now Mercedes managed to use the soft tyre, they are 1.3 seconds faster than us."
Hamilton then replied in a slightly calmer tone, saying: "It was looking a bit better in the lap, but lost it in the end."
The British racer went on to finish the first and only hour of practice in Shanghai way down in sixth, behind both Mercedes', the McLaren driver duo, and his team-mate Charles Leclerc.
While Hamilton's team radio messages certainly make for tense listening, the champion's refusal to accept anything less than the best at Ferrari is evidence of his renewed fighting spirit.
By coaching his race engineer through what he needs and his expectations, he is hopefully building the foundations of a better relationship to serve him for as long as his partnership with Santi lasts in 2026.
READ MORE: Hamilton given new look at Chinese GP and fans are all saying the same thing
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes penalty looms
- 53 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes penalty looms
All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton off the pace as Mercedes soar at Chinese Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso opens up on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin F1 nightmare continues
Latest News
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix FREE
- 2 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes penalty looms
- 53 minutes ago
F1 star's comeback takes a hit after being ruled OUT at Chinese Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari fail Lewis Hamilton as new race engineer relationship tested at Chinese GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Shanghai
- 3 hours ago
All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP
- 3 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
Honda issue strong statement after Aston Martin DNF at F1 Australian Grand Prix
- 8 march
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss
- 6 march