close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2026

Ferrari fail Lewis Hamilton as new race engineer relationship tested at Chinese GP

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Ferrari fail Lewis Hamilton as new race engineer relationship tested at Chinese GP

Hamilton will settle for nothing less than the best

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Lewis Hamilton and his new F1 race engineer at Ferrari continued to encounter some teething issues at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion's disastrous first season with Ferrari was characterised by a series of team radio mishaps with former race engineer Riccardo Adami, with the trying relationship coming to an end in the off-season.

However, as the clock ticked down ever closer to the start of pre-season testing, there was no announcement of a new race engineer for Hamilton by Ferrari.

It was then confirmed Carlo Santi would be appointed on an interim basis, with Hamilton himself even admitting that not having a permanent race engineer would hurt his 2026 season.

Thus far, concerns over this relationship have proved to be correct with Santi and Hamilton struggling with communication in Australia. So, as the Chinese GP weekend commenced on Friday, did their team radio messages improve?

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari go full ‘Macarena’ for F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Hamilton and Santi's relationship tested

During FP1 on Friday at the Shanghai International Circuit, Hamilton took to team radio to demand more from Ferrari, sounding clearly irritated by the team’s inability to yet again provide him with enough information to excel.

As the only hour of practice came to a close, Hamilton took to team radio asking for more, saying: "Give me a plan mate!"

His temporary race engineer Santi responded: "Yep!"

The seven-time champion then added: "I don’t know where I am in the session."

Santi finally jumped into action, saying: "So, you are P3, still P3. Now Mercedes managed to use the soft tyre, they are 1.3 seconds faster than us."

Hamilton then replied in a slightly calmer tone, saying: "It was looking a bit better in the lap, but lost it in the end."

The British racer went on to finish the first and only hour of practice in Shanghai way down in sixth, behind both Mercedes', the McLaren driver duo, and his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

While Hamilton's team radio messages certainly make for tense listening, the champion's refusal to accept anything less than the best at Ferrari is evidence of his renewed fighting spirit.

By coaching his race engineer through what he needs and his expectations, he is hopefully building the foundations of a better relationship to serve him for as long as his partnership with Santi lasts in 2026.

READ MORE: Hamilton given new look at Chinese GP and fans are all saying the same thing

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Chinese Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton off the pace as Mercedes soar at Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton off the pace as Mercedes soar at Chinese Grand Prix

  • Today 05:46
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix FREE

  • 2 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes penalty looms

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes penalty looms

  • 53 minutes ago
F1 star's comeback takes a hit after being ruled OUT at Chinese Grand Prix

F1 star's comeback takes a hit after being ruled OUT at Chinese Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Shanghai

F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Shanghai

  • 3 hours ago
All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP

All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP

  • 3 hours ago

Just in

10:12
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix FREE
09:21
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes penalty looms
08:46
F1 star's comeback takes a hit after being ruled OUT at Chinese Grand Prix
07:02
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Shanghai
06:53
All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes penalty looms Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen suffers Shanghai nightmare as Mercedes penalty looms

53 minutes ago
All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP Chinese Grand Prix

All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP

3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton off the pace as Mercedes soar at Chinese Grand Prix Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton off the pace as Mercedes soar at Chinese Grand Prix

Today 05:46
Fernando Alonso opens up on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin F1 nightmare continues Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso opens up on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin F1 nightmare continues

Yesterday 18:14
Ontdek het op Google Play
x