Lewis Hamilton given new look at Chinese Grand Prix and fans are all saying the same thing
Hamilton and Leclerc are heading to Shanghai for the first sprint race of the season
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton will be sporting a new look at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, but fans have all pointed out a remarkable likeness to one of Ferrari's rivals.
Hamilton and his team-mate Charles Leclerc enjoyed a much more positive start to the 2026 season than they were perhaps expecting last weekend when they crossed the line P3 (Leclerc) and P4 (Hamilton) behind both Mercedes drivers in Melbourne.
The pair are now raring to get back out on track in Shanghai, the location of Hamilton's last race win.
And the duo will be modelling a new range of special edition Ferrari F1 teamwear in China this time out which sees them taking a step away from their classic red team kit to a more ombre-style colourway of red, yellow and dark blue.
Now, where have those colours been seen on an F1 car before? Ah yes, Red Bull! When images of Leclerc and Hamilton in the new Ferrari kit dropped, fans were quick to flood social media with jokes about just how similar Ferrari's new look was to the one that Red Bull have been wearing for most of their time as an F1 team.
One Ferrari fan took to 'X' to post pictures of the photoshoot, asking in the caption: "why are we red bull racing", whilst another raised the question over whether this merch could be a sign of an exclusive Chinese GP livery, writing: "Just wait till our car is blue on Friday."
Another fan joked that the new look was in honour of four-time champion Max Verstappen, writing: "A tribute to Verstappen GT3 win," with the Ferrari kit colours sharing a striking similarity to the Dutchman's Red Bull/Verstappen.com livery.
Not all of the fan response to the new merchandise was focused around Red Bull however, with one supporter commenting: "Looks cool though. I would buy this," so, if you are inclined to agree, you can head to the F1 Store to get your hands on the new range now.
Where to buy Ferrari F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix kit
The official F1 Store has Ferrari's special edition collection available to buy now via this link, along with their regular 2026 replica teamwear pieces.
The Scuderia's F1 apparel partner PUMA also stocks the new range, click here to shop the China special edition kit now.
But what does the exclusive collection include? Let's take a look.
Scuderia Ferrari Team Special Edition Shanghai GP T-Shirt - Plum: £81
The Scuderia's classic F1 tee has been given a Shanghai makeover with the new colour scheme labelled 'plum'.
This crew neck, regular fit t-shirt is 100 per cent cotton knitted and features all the usual team and sponsor logos. Unlike Ferrari's regular look, this new range features an eye-catching colour-burst effect to help you stand out from the crowd. Click here to buy the special edition Ferrari Chinese GP t-shirt.
Scuderia Ferrari Team Special Edition Shanghai GP Hoodie - Plum: £117
The same colour-best effect is used on the back of this exclusive Chinese GP hoodie, which will be worn by Hamilton and Leclerc during the first sprint weekend of the 2026 season.
This half-zip design also comes in a regular fit and has elasticated cuffs, with a hem mesh lining inside the hoodie, which again is 100 per cent cotton knitted. To get your hands on the new Ferrari pullover, click here.
Scuderia Ferrari 2026 Lewis Hamilton Special Edition Shanghai GP Cap - Red: £45
Whether you support Leclerc or Hamilton, their new Ferrari F1 caps are the best value pieces from the Chinese GP limited edition drop and are priced at just £2 more than the regular Ferrari F1 hat.
To show your support for Hamilton, click here to shop the exclusive Ferrari Chinese GP hat, complete with his iconic 44 driver number.
Scuderia Ferrari 2026 Charles Leclerc Special Edition Shanghai GP Cap - Red: £45
The Chinese GP colour-burst hat also comes with Leclerc's No.16 driver number, so if you'd rather show your support for the Monegasque star after his first podium of the season, click here.
Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.
