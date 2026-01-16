Ferrari announce reshuffle as Lewis Hamilton to get new race engineer
Ferrari announce reshuffle as Lewis Hamilton to get new race engineer
Ferrari F1 team have officially announced that Riccardo Adami will not be Lewis Hamilton's race engineer for the 2026 season.
Hamilton and Adami worked together during the Brit's first year in Ferrari, as their relationship came under scrutiny following a series of tense radio exchanges in 2025.
Questions have been asked as to how well the pair worked together, with the team now taking matters into their own hands ahead of the new season.
"Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Riccardo Adami has moved to a new role within the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy as Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and Test Previous Cars Manager, where his extensive trackside experience and Formula 1 expertise contributes to the development of future talent and to strengthening performance culture across the program," an official statement said.
"Scuderia Ferrari HP would like to thank Riccardo for his commitment and contribution to his trackside role and wishes him every success in his new position.
"The appointment of the new Race Engineer for car #44 will be announced in due course."
More to follow...
Related
Latest News
Ferrari announce reshuffle as Lewis Hamilton to get new race engineer
- 1 minute ago
2021 FIA steward claims Michael Masi 'gifted' Max Verstappen F1 title
- 37 minutes ago
F1 2026 driver line-up as Verstappen gets new team-mate
- 1 hour ago
Surprise F1 name announces new racing deal at Red Bull launch
- 3 hours ago
F1 2026 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch LIVE
- 3 hours ago
Sergio Perez talking 'nonsense' over Max Verstappen Red Bull claims
- Today 13:54
Most read
Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
- 30 december
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
- Today 02:00
Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
- 2 january
F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
- Today 10:00
F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star
- 6 january
The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career
- 30 december