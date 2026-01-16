Ferrari F1 team have officially announced that Riccardo Adami will not be Lewis Hamilton's race engineer for the 2026 season.

Hamilton and Adami worked together during the Brit's first year in Ferrari, as their relationship came under scrutiny following a series of tense radio exchanges in 2025.

Questions have been asked as to how well the pair worked together, with the team now taking matters into their own hands ahead of the new season.

"Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Riccardo Adami has moved to a new role within the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy as Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and Test Previous Cars Manager, where his extensive trackside experience and Formula 1 expertise contributes to the development of future talent and to strengthening performance culture across the program," an official statement said.

"Scuderia Ferrari HP would like to thank Riccardo for his commitment and contribution to his trackside role and wishes him every success in his new position.

"The appointment of the new Race Engineer for car #44 will be announced in due course."

More to follow...

