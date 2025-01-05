KEY Hamilton ally replacement revealed after Bono split

Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton have settled on a replacement for a key ally of the seven-time world champion after his move to the Scuderia.

As the fireworks exploded for the New Year, Hamilton's move to the historic Italian team became official, ending a 12-year partnership with Mercedes.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Officially, that is set to come in Bahrain testing in February, however, Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur has confirmed that weather permitting, the first time Hamilton will drive a Ferrari F1 car will be in January.

Hamilton is set to drive old machinery as part of a testing of previous cars (TPC) programme.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut is highly anticipated

Lewis Hamilton has said goodbye to Mercedes after 12 seasons

Who will be Hamilton's race engineer at Ferrari?

Now, ahead of that debut, Hamilton's Ferrari race engineer has been revealed by the Italian media.

During his time at Mercedes, we have seen what a crucial relationship Hamilton has had with Peter Bonnington, however, the Mercedes man decided earlier this season that he would stay with the Silver Arrows rather than also make the switch to Ferrari.

With that the case, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that it will be Riccardo Adami who will be Hamilton's new right-hand man on the pit wall.

Adami has previously been the race engineer for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari and indeed four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Interestingly, the Italian report also claims that outside of Ferrari staff, Hamilton is also set to bring with him a number of professionals who have worked with him behind the scenes in recent years to work on projects parallel with his F1 career, including manager Marc Hynes.

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

Related