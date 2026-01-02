Lewis Hamilton and Riccardo Adami told to 'go on vacation' together

Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton has been urged to 'go on a vacation' with his race engineer Riccardo Adami.

Hamilton and Adami's relationship was tumultuous in 2025, with a few awkward radio exchanges and talk about Hamilton not gelling with the Italian as well as he had previously with Peter 'Bono' Bonnington at Mercedes.

Despite this, Italian media have reported that Ferrari have decided to keep Adami as Hamilton's race engineer for 2026, the final year of the 40-year-old's current Ferrari contract.

It's set to be a crucial year for Hamilton, following a season in which he was unable to secure a single grand prix podium, and finished all the way down in sixth in the drivers' championship, 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

And now Ralf Schumacher has suggested that before the season kicks off, Hamilton should try and go on holiday with Adami, as to try and improve their working relationship.

When asked about criticisms from former Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene about Hamilton sending dossiers to the team, Schumacher told Sport1: "We all used to do that. Simulations weren't as advanced back then. Things are different now.

"I don't know if you should hold that against anyone. Hamilton should have been a bit less public about it. Basically, I think he and his engineer should go on vacation together. They just don't get along. That's a huge disadvantage."

Hamilton and Adami's tense exchanges

At the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton seemed bemused by a lack of information coming from Adami, while at the Miami GP Hamilton delivered his infamous 'take a tea break' comment after he was angered by the fact that he wasn't being let through by Leclerc.

Then came the Monaco GP, when it had appeared as though Adami had blanked Hamilton when the Brit had asked 'Are you annoyed at me?' However, that was later cleared up with Ferrari suggesting that Adami had already left the pit wall at that stage.

Italian media are reporting that a 'very positive' dinner has taken place between Hamilton and Adami in which they have talked about how best to proceed with their working relationship.

Team principal Fred Vasseur recently said that an evaluation of Hamilton's close team was needed in order to try and get more from the seven-time world champion in 2026.

