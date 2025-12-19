Ferrari F1 boss hints at Lewis Hamilton reshuffle in 2026

Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that Ferrari need to improve their 'collaboration', and that Lewis Hamilton needs to get more out of the car, while hinting at a reshuffle within the team.

Hamilton endured a torrid first season at Ferrari in which he finished sixth in the drivers' championship. The seven-time world champion failed to pick up a single grand prix podium in 2025, the first time that has happened in his illustrious career.

The Brit also finished 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, who managed to claim seven podiums and a pole position, scraping the best from what was a very poor SF-25 car.

Hamilton joined the team originally looking to get back into championship contention after three years at Mercedes in which he had only picked up two grands prix wins, but he has arguably never been further away from championship success than he is right now.

And from a team point of view, Hamilton's failure to get the best out of his SF-25 led to a fourth-place finish in the constructors' championship for Ferrari.

Vasseur has now said that they need to work out how best to support Hamilton, suggesting that a reshuffle of his close team could be in order for 2026.

Hamilton has had Riccardo Adami as his race engineer during his time at Ferrari so far, but the pair have had a few awkward moments via team radio that have suggested that not all is well in their working relationship.

"We need to improve our collaboration; he needs to try to get more out of the car he has," Vasseur told Corriere Della Sera. "Every detail counts. It's also about understanding each other better; we know each other better on the other side of the garage, about knowing what Lewis needs, what he wants. I also need to understand what he wants."

When asked whether or not Adami will still be Hamilton's race engineer, Vasseur replied: "We're evaluating all options."

Hamilton's 2026 hope

With new regulations sweeping into the sport from next season, Ferrari will be hoping that they can get a jump on their competitors and be challenging higher up the grid.

The team as a whole did not secure a single grand prix victory in 2025, and that's the third time in seven seasons that has happened.

They need to provide Hamilton and Leclerc with a car that can be challenging McLaren, Mercedes and Max Verstappen, rather than languishing in the midfield as the SF-25 was at many races throughout 2025.

On top of this hope for a better car, Hamilton will also know that 2026 offers him a chance to drive a completely new generation of F1 cars, which may be better suited to his incredible talents.

Since the last regulations reset, Hamilton has only claimed two grands prix wins across four seasons, a measly return for the most successful driver in F1 history.

