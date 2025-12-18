Charles Leclerc lets loose at Ferrari Christmas party

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has been pictured partying with his Ferrari team after a long 2025 season, with the Monegasque driver even receiving a hilarious t-shirt.

While Ferrari had a dismal 2025, Leclerc has actually come out of it with his stock in the sport higher than ever, after managing to claim seven podiums in the SF-25 and finish 86 points ahead of seven-time world champion team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings.

However, it was his fourth season in seven at Ferrari that finished without a grand prix victory, a statistic that arguably says more about Ferrari than Leclerc.

The 28-year-old is still yet to challenge for a world championship across his career despite his obvious talent, and his best season came in 2024 when he achieved three race wins and 13 podiums.

It was off the back of that season that hopes were high for Ferrari, with the team finishing within 11 points of their first championship of any kind since 2008.

However, their 2025 car performance took a huge step backwards compared to 2024, and they finished fourth in the constructors' championship, leading to rumours about Leclerc's long-term future with the team.

Now, the appreciation that Ferrari have for Leclerc has been on full display, with the Monegasque driver seen partying at a Christmas party in which race engineer Bryan Bozzi and sporting director Diego Ioverno can be seen partying with him.

Leclerc was given one t-shirt from his team that summed up his acheivements for the season, saying: "One pole, five front rows, seven podiums. Thank you for NEVER giving up."

Another joke t-shirt read: "Must be the water," a nod to a hilarious moment between Leclerc and Bozzi at the Australian Grand Prix in which Leclerc was complaining of a wet seat, to which Bozzi said: "Must be the water." Leclerc hilariously responded over team radio: "Let's add that to the words of wisdom."

Do Ferrari need to provide Leclerc with a championship car in 2026?

Speaking ahead of the 2026 season, Leclerc recently said it was 'now or never' for Ferrari to challenge for a championship, with new regulations set to sweep into the sport which could see a shake up in the competitive order of F1.

For Leclerc, there's no doubt that he will begin to look elsewhere for a drive, should Ferrari once again be fourth or fifth in the constructors' championship in 2026, unable to challenge the top teams.

There are a plethora of drivers out of contract at the end of next year, and while Leclerc himself is contracted to Ferrari until the end of the 2028 season, there are thought to be exit clauses in that deal based off Ferrari's performance in the new regulations.

Leclerc's team-mate Hamilton is out of contract at the end of next season, and if they're not careful, Ferrari could find themselves having to look around for two new drivers for 2027.

