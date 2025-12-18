F1 drivers react after Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's 'unfortunate' failure
F1 drivers react after Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's 'unfortunate' failure
Lewis Hamilton's first season at Ferrari gave everyone hope, even some rival drivers on the F1 grid.
The seven-time world champion's blockbuster switch had everyone talking last year, with the promise that 2025 could see Hamilton return to the top after cruelly being denied an eighth world title in 2021.
What has transpired is worse than anyone could imagine, with Hamilton suffering his worst season in 18 years of racing in F1, unable to stand on the podium and left speechless over his results.
Even his F1 rivals expected better for him and Ferrari in 2025, with the early predictions from Pierre Gasly and Ollie Bearman being unearthed.
Prior to the start of the 2025 season, each driver had to write down on a card their predictions for the year, which were then sealed in an envelope and given back to them in Abu Dhabi.
Gasly and Bearman's high expectations
Ever loyal to the team that helped him rise through the junior ranks, Bearman predicted great things for Ferrari and when he opened his envelope, and read: "Ferrari to win the constructors, which unfortunately didn't happen."
"I'm sorry to the Ferrari fans, but I put Ferrari world champion. I think I got that one wrong," Gasly added.
Following Hamilton's tumultuous first season at Ferrari, the champion has been tipped for an early exit if the car is not competitive in 2026.
Amongst the names who have been linked as a replacement was Bearman himself, whose impressive end to his rookie season has prompted some to take note as an option for Ferrari's future.
Nevertheless, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will give it their everything next year to return to the top with Ferrari, with a very busy winter season ahead as they prepare for the 2026 regulation changes.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner return 'talks' begin as Verstappen 'secret' plan revealed
Related
Latest News
F1 champion reveals he woudn't have won title had his father still been alive
- 52 minutes ago
F1 drivers react after Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's 'unfortunate' failure
- 2 hours ago
BBC SPOTY 2025: Date, start time, how to watch live and vote for Lando Norris
- 2 hours ago
F1 insider reveals what Max Verstappen is REALLY like at races
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen's team-mate already admits 'annoyance' over Red Bull move
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return 'talks' begin as Max Verstappen 'secret' plan revealed
- Today 07:31
Most read
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
- 13 december
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december
Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
- 7 december
Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
- 12 december
F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
- 4 december