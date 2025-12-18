F1 drivers react after Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's 'unfortunate' failure

Lewis Hamilton's first season at Ferrari gave everyone hope, even some rival drivers on the F1 grid.

The seven-time world champion's blockbuster switch had everyone talking last year, with the promise that 2025 could see Hamilton return to the top after cruelly being denied an eighth world title in 2021.

What has transpired is worse than anyone could imagine, with Hamilton suffering his worst season in 18 years of racing in F1, unable to stand on the podium and left speechless over his results.

Even his F1 rivals expected better for him and Ferrari in 2025, with the early predictions from Pierre Gasly and Ollie Bearman being unearthed.

Prior to the start of the 2025 season, each driver had to write down on a card their predictions for the year, which were then sealed in an envelope and given back to them in Abu Dhabi.

Gasly and Bearman's high expectations

Ever loyal to the team that helped him rise through the junior ranks, Bearman predicted great things for Ferrari and when he opened his envelope, and read: "Ferrari to win the constructors, which unfortunately didn't happen."

"I'm sorry to the Ferrari fans, but I put Ferrari world champion. I think I got that one wrong," Gasly added.

Following Hamilton's tumultuous first season at Ferrari, the champion has been tipped for an early exit if the car is not competitive in 2026.

Amongst the names who have been linked as a replacement was Bearman himself, whose impressive end to his rookie season has prompted some to take note as an option for Ferrari's future.

Nevertheless, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will give it their everything next year to return to the top with Ferrari, with a very busy winter season ahead as they prepare for the 2026 regulation changes.