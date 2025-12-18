Christian Horner has reportedly begun 'talks' with Alpine F1 for shares in the team.

Following 20 years at Red Bull, Horner was sacked in July with Laurent Mekies taking over at the team, leaving the Brit without a role in F1.

Horner will have to serve a period of gardening leave until spring 2026, but a report in the Dutch media claims he is already in 'talks' with the team of his friend Flavio Briatore.

'Secret' Max Verstappen plans hindered by F1

Max Verstappen's chances of competing at the Nurburgring 24 Hours could be scuppered by F1.

The four-time world champion won his debut GT3 race in Germany earlier this year, and will want to take on one of the most iconic endurance races around.

Most of the 2026 Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) however, clashes with the F1 calendar which means Verstappen may not even be able to qualify for the event.

F1 champion makes Abu Dhabi 2021 penalty claim AGAINST Lewis Hamilton

F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve refused to sympathise with Lewis Hamilton's title loss at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton could nearly touch a record breaking eighth drivers' title four years ago, but a decision to allow one more lap of racing from race director Michael Masi resulted in Max Verstappen overtaking for the championship win.

Villeneuve refused to indulge in any injustice however, and suggested that Hamilton should have won the championship a lot sooner.

FIA reveal new era for F1 2026 including 'overtake mode'

F1 will enter a new era in 2026 and the FIA aimed to educate fans with a video on next season's regulation changes.

From next year F1 cars will look a little different, with aerodynamic changes making them smaller, narrower and more agile in an attempt to improve racing.

Alongside changes to the aero and power unit, F1 will also introduce 'active aero' and an 'overtake mode'. But, what exactly do these new phrases mean?

Lewis Hamilton should be scared about F1's recent announcement

Lewis Hamilton's legacy has already been tarnished by Ferrari and a recent F1 announcement could endanger it further.

Following the conclusion of a dire 2025 season for the Brit, F1 revealed that Portimao will be returning to the calendar for 2027 and 2028, a scene of so much success for Hamilton in 2020 and 2021.

But reflecting on Hamilton's success after the announcement got me thinking: How long will Hamilton's prowess be eclipsed by another Ferrari failure at Portimao?

Hilarious video emerges of Daniel Ricciardo insulting F1 rivals in Italian

Daniel Ricciardo's comedic presence is missed on the F1 grid with one social account making a compilation where he insulted his rivals in Italian.

The Aussie star was axed from F1 last year but still remains a popular figure, picking up endorsements and maintaining a strong presence on social media.

While his surname may be a clue, Ricciardo possesses Italian heritage on both his mother and his father's side, which over the years has allowed him to insult his rivals without them realising.

