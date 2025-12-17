Lewis Hamilton should be scared about F1's recent announcement

Lewis Hamilton's legacy has already been tarnished by Ferrari and a recent F1 announcement could endanger it further.

Following the conclusion of a dire 2025 season for the Brit, F1 revealed that Portimao will be returning to the calendar for 2027 and 2028, a scene of so much success for Hamilton in 2020 and 2021.

The seven-time world champion remains the only driver on the grid to win at the circuit, and in 2021 surpassed Michael Schumacher’s record of all-time wins after he secured his 92nd victory.

But reflecting on Hamilton's success after the announcement got me thinking: How long will Hamilton's prowess be eclipsed by another Ferrari failure at Portimao?

Should Hamilton retire?

The 2025 season has been one long year of dismantling Hamilton's legacy. Former tracks like Silverstone and Interlagos, where the champion has been imperious, were instead home to podium misses (to a Sauber nonetheless) and crashes, so unlike anything we have seen from Hamilton across his career.

If Hamilton is still on the grid by the time Portimao returns, it risks becoming another venue that reminds us that the British driver is far from his best.

Even though the 2026 regulations could provide a turnaround for Ferrari, there is still a chance they will struggle entering the new ruleset.

Paddock whispers claim Ferrari's fuel supplier Shell, are the least advanced going into next year, a frightening proposition given the move to sustainable fuels and the impact this could have on lap times.

However, even if Ferrari did master the new rules there is still a a major 5'10 shaped problem facing Hamilton. Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque star has proven this year that he is quicker than his team-mate and if 2025 is anything to go by, Hamilton may continue to struggle against Leclerc even if the team are competitive.

There are many 'ifs' concerning Hamilton's future? What if he leaves after 2026? Will he rediscover his lost form?

The return of Portimao reminds us of how great Hamilton once was. The fact four years on we're concerned this memory will be tarnished if Hamilton continues in F1 is tragedy, begging the question: Is it better if Hamilton just retires after 2026 regardless?

