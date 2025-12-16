New F1 track added to calendar as Zandvoort replacement announced

F1 have announced the return of Portugal to the calendar for 2027 and 2028 as part of a two-year agreement to replace the Dutch Grand Prix, which will leave the calendar after a final event in 2026.

Despite the success of home hero and four-time world champion Max Verstappen since 2021, Zandvoort's promoter decided not to extend their contract with F1 and will depart from the calendar after next year's race.

Instead, the 4.6km Portimao circuit will enter the fray, but it has only been confirmed for the 2027 and 2028 F1 seasons.

The sport last competed in Portugal during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, better known as Portimao, hosting grands prix in 2020 and 2021.

Portugal has a long history in F1, racing at Monsanto and then Estoril from 1984 until 1996 with the likes of Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Ayrton Senna all winning at the circuit.

Portuguese Grand Prix returns to F1 calendar

In the modern era of F1, Lewis Hamilton has been the only driver to win in Portugal and Portimao and claimed victories in both 2020 and 2021.

The champion surpassed Michael Schumacher’s record of all-time wins after he secured his 92nd victory in 2021; but with a new era of champions competing in 2027, such as Verstappen and Lando Norris, Hamilton could lose his spotless record around the track.

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said on the new signing: "I’m delighted to see Portimao return to the Formula 1 calendar and for the sport to continue to ignite the passion of our incredible Portuguese fanbase.

"The circuit delivers on-track excitement from the first corner to the chequered flag, and its energy lifts fans out of their seats.

"The interest and demand to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix is the highest that it has ever been, so I would like to thank Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro, the Minister of Economy and Territorial Cohesion of Portugal, Manuel Castro Almeida, the Secretary of State for Tourism, Commerce and Services, Pedro Machado, President of Turismo de Portugal, Carlos Abade, President of the Algarve Tourist Board, Andre Gomes and CEO and Chairman of the Algarve International Circuit, Jaime Costa for their support in bringing F1 back to Portugal.

"I look forward to working together again to ensure that Portimao returns to the calendar in emphatic style.”

Jaime Costa, Chairman and CEO of Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Formula 1 back to Portugal and to the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

"The Portuguese Grand Prix will showcase the excellence of our circuit and the passion of our fans, delivering a powerful boost for our tourism, region, and community.

"This achievement was only made possible with the continuous support – since the beginning – of the Portuguese Government. Portimao’s unique “rollercoaster” layout will challenge the best drivers in the world and create a spectacle that fans will love. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments and setting new standards of excellence on and off the track.”

