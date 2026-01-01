F1 News Today: Christian Horner in team takeover 'bid' as Ferrari nightmare could get worse

Ex-Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner looks to be on the edge of a return to the sport, as links to a rival squad have persisted in foreign media.

Dutch publication De Telegraaf recently reported Red Bull's former boss was in talks with Alpine, with the Brit hoping to secure a stake in the Enstone-based F1 team.

Now, German outlet Auto Motor und Sport have provided an update, claiming that Horner is currently busy acquiring shares in the French outfit and expects the process to be wrapped up within days.

Lewis Hamilton exit least of Ferrari worries: Here's how nightmare could get worse

Ferrari keep on finding new ways to upset F1 fans. Not only is it bad enough that their drivers' title drought threatens to enter a second decade, but they have also ruined the reputation of one of the sport's greats - Lewis Hamilton.

I won't bore you with the miserable stats from Hamilton's 2025 season. All that remains is a small glimmer of hope that 2026 will be better. That Ferrari can finally get it right after all of this time.

If not they are in big trouble, and not just because Hamilton might leave F1 at the end of next year.

No, Hamilton's exit is the least of their concerns. Instead, 2026 will be a defining year in the career of their other driver, and the most likely to win a world title - Charles Leclerc.

George Russell makes Michael Schumacher F1 title vow

Mercedes F1 star George Russell is looking to Michael Schumacher's path to glory as motivation for himself ahead of the 2026 season.

Russell enjoyed a superb 2025 with the Silver Arrows as he demonstrated his racecraft in a car that was never as consistently competitive compared to McLaren and Red Bull.

The Brit finished the year in fourth, only beaten by the two McLarens and Max Verstappen, as he picked up two race wins and seven other trips to the podium.

With the sport approaching a new era of regulations, and whispers of a souped-up Mercedes on the horizon, 2026 could be the year that Russell has a fighting chance of getting his hands on a maiden F1 title.

Max Verstappen in trouble? Red Bull's frank 2026 admission

Max Verstappen's 2026 F1 title challenge could be in jeopardy if fears over Red Bull's power unit are proven true.

The 2026 season will be a tremendous test for Red Bull, who will not only tackle the new set of F1 regulations like their rivals, but will also produce their own engines for the first time.

One saving grace will be that, next year, all five power unit manufacturers will have to contend with a new set of engine rules, featuring a 50/50 split between electrical power and the internal combustion engine (ICE).

Lewis Hamilton hits career LOW after being excluded by rivals

Lewis Hamilton was snubbed by his fellow F1 drivers for the first time in the 2025 vote for 'Driver of the Year'.

The seven-time world champion finished sixth in the 2025 F1 standings overall, behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a season where Hamilton failed to take home any silverware.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 season, all 20 drivers on the F1 grid were asked to vote for their top 10 drivers of the year, with four drivers failing to take part: Hamilton, Lance Stroll, Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda.

