F1 star raises thousands for breast cancer research

F1 star Liam Lawson recently took part in a charity event back home in New Zealand which raised over $50,000 for breast cancer research.

Before Christmas, Lawson drove fans around the Central Otago circuit at Highlands Motor Park, Cromwell, New Zealand for a charity event organised by the track's chief executive Josie Spillane.

The event was organised in memory of her friend Louise Scott-Gallagher who she lost to breast cancer, with Lawson's hot laps helping to raise over $50,000 NZD (£21,407) for research.

Lawson's hot laps were offered at a silent auction, and the F1 star took fans for a spin in supercars such as the Aston Martin Vulcan and a Porsche GT3.

Spillane said after the event: "Liam's generosity in giving us his time helped us raise crucial funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, ensuring her [Scott-Gallagher's] legacy continues to drive real change. We're overwhelmed by the community's support."

Lawson recently completed his first full season in F1, initially starting the year at Red Bull but was demoted after only two races.

The Kiwi finished 14th in the 2025 drivers' standings, and although he was behind team-mate Isack Hadjar, he was crucially ahead of Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda's performances in 2025 were enough to see him axed from F1 entirely, and instead will serve as Red Bull's test and reserve driver for next year while Hadjar races alongside Verstappen.

Fortunately for Lawson, his early axe in 2025 may have saved his F1 career, keeping his seat at Racing Bulls, where he will race alongside newcomer Arvid Lindblad.

