F1 News Today: Red Bull star linked with shock exit as chief issues statement

Max Verstappen's F1 race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is now being linked with another F1 team, after being reported to being in talks with Aston Martin.

Lambiase has been Verstappen's race engineer since 2016, and has overseen the Dutchman winning four world championships between 2021-2024.

In the last few days, Lambiase has been rumoured to be in talks with Aston Martin over a senior leadership role within the team that have already poached design legend Adrian Newey from Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Mintzlaff gives verdict on taking control at Red Bull

Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff has given his verdict over whether he would be willing to take full control at Red Bull after a year of major leadership changes.

Mintzlaff is the managing director of Red Bull GmbH, the F1 squad's parent company, but has been seen in the paddock during grand prix weekends more frequently this season than perhaps any other.

But this came as no surprise given the internal turmoil that unfolded within the ranks of the energy drink giants this year.

➡️ READ MORE

England cricket fans take aim at Oscar Piastri

English cricket fans have taken aim at Australian F1 star Oscar Piastri after the latest Ashes Test in Melbourne.

England are having a miserable time Down Under, but managed to secure an elusive Test win in Australia during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week.

Among the travelling support were clearly a number of F1 fans who took their opportunity to revel in the fact that the sport has another British champion.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen reveals bizarre 2am habit

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed the bizarre thing that keeps him awake at night.

Verstappen has transcended the sport of F1 in recent seasons, claiming four championship titles, and the Dutchman narrowly missed out on a record-equalling fifth consecutive championship in 2025.

Now, he has revealed the secret behind his immense racing talent and success across multiple series, suggesting that he tests out certain racing moves in the middle of the night.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 team boss 'won't stop until he dies' in FIA revamp mission

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has left no room for doubt over his opinion on the FIA's approach to handing out penalties in F1.

Throughout the 2025 championship, the stewards' decisions became a frequently debated topic, with Steiner calling out the lack of consistency he felt took place within F1's governing body this year.

In a review of this year's championship on the Red Flags podcast, the outspoken boss-turned pundit reflected on those among the paddock who he felt could have done better in 2025, taking the chance to criticise the inconsistency and predictability of the FIA’s penalties.

➡️ READ MORE

Related