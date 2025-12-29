close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Piastri with a smug expression in front of an Australian flag-themed background merged with a helmet close up of his eyes behind the visor

England cricket fans take aim at Oscar Piastri in brutal Ashes chant

England cricket fans take aim at Oscar Piastri in brutal Ashes chant

Matthew Hobkinson
Piastri with a smug expression in front of an Australian flag-themed background merged with a helmet close up of his eyes behind the visor

English cricket fans have taken aim at Australian F1 star Oscar Piastri after the latest Ashes Test in Melbourne.

The F1 season might be on pause until 2026 but the jewel in the cricketing calendar is currently underway.

England are having a miserable time Down Under, but managed to secure an elusive Test win in Australia during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week.

Ben Stokes' side won in just two days as they finally gave the visiting fans something to cheer about as they stopped the chances of a 5-0 whitewash.

Among the travelling support were clearly a number of F1 fans who took their opportunity to revel in the fact that the sport has another British champion.

Barmy Army take aim at Oscar Piastri

England's most loyal section of fans, the Barmy Army, saw the funny side of things as McLaren star and Melburnian Piastri was interviewed at the game.

With the interview being broadcast on the big screen, England fans started chanting: "You're just a s*** Lando Norris".

Piastri was in good spirits and had a large grin as he walked around the field, regardless of the reminder of his shortcomings from the England fans.

The 24-year-old ended up falling 13 points short of Norris, despite his dominance during the first half of the season.

Piastri will no doubt be eager to prove that he has what it takes to win an F1 title next season as the sport welcomes a new era of regulations.

He will have a chance to have the last laugh in Melbourne when the Australian Grand Prix kicks off proceedings in 2026 in early March.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers warning as Red Bull star 'in talks' over shock transfer

Related

F1 Lando Norris Oscar Piastri

Latest News

Fernando Alonso goes public as F1 champion shares picture of his girlfriend
F1 News & Gossip

Fernando Alonso goes public as F1 champion shares picture of his girlfriend

  • 1 hour ago
England cricket fans take aim at Oscar Piastri in brutal Ashes chant
Latest F1 News

England cricket fans take aim at Oscar Piastri in brutal Ashes chant

  • 2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso spotted in ultra-rare $10million Mercedes
F1 Social

Fernando Alonso spotted in ultra-rare $10million Mercedes

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen convinced that F1 fans are finally seeing him for who he really is
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen convinced that F1 fans are finally seeing him for who he really is

  • Yesterday 19:52
Oliver Mintzlaff gives verdict on taking control at Red Bull after increased F1 race presence
Red Bull

Oliver Mintzlaff gives verdict on taking control at Red Bull after increased F1 race presence

  • Yesterday 18:53
Former F1 team boss explains how Max Verstappen will avoid terrible Fernando Alonso mistake
Max Verstappen

Former F1 team boss explains how Max Verstappen will avoid terrible Fernando Alonso mistake

  • Yesterday 17:42
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
30.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision

  • 13 december
 Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
30.000+ views

Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus

  • 12 december
 Lewis Hamilton fine could now be handed to Max Verstappen after FIA gala absence
10.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton fine could now be handed to Max Verstappen after FIA gala absence

  • 12 december
 F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement 'chosen' as Ferrari boss hints at reshuffle
10.000+ views

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement 'chosen' as Ferrari boss hints at reshuffle

  • 21 december
 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'
7.500+ views

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'

  • 21 december
 Oscar Piastri booed over McLaren disqualification comments
4.000+ views

Oscar Piastri booed over McLaren disqualification comments

  • 15 december

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x