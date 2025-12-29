England cricket fans take aim at Oscar Piastri in brutal Ashes chant

English cricket fans have taken aim at Australian F1 star Oscar Piastri after the latest Ashes Test in Melbourne.

The F1 season might be on pause until 2026 but the jewel in the cricketing calendar is currently underway.

England are having a miserable time Down Under, but managed to secure an elusive Test win in Australia during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week.

Ben Stokes' side won in just two days as they finally gave the visiting fans something to cheer about as they stopped the chances of a 5-0 whitewash.

Among the travelling support were clearly a number of F1 fans who took their opportunity to revel in the fact that the sport has another British champion.

Barmy Army take aim at Oscar Piastri

England's most loyal section of fans, the Barmy Army, saw the funny side of things as McLaren star and Melburnian Piastri was interviewed at the game.

With the interview being broadcast on the big screen, England fans started chanting: "You're just a s*** Lando Norris".

Piastri was in good spirits and had a large grin as he walked around the field, regardless of the reminder of his shortcomings from the England fans.

The 24-year-old ended up falling 13 points short of Norris, despite his dominance during the first half of the season.

Piastri will no doubt be eager to prove that he has what it takes to win an F1 title next season as the sport welcomes a new era of regulations.

He will have a chance to have the last laugh in Melbourne when the Australian Grand Prix kicks off proceedings in 2026 in early March.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers warning as Red Bull star 'in talks' over shock transfer

Related