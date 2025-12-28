Four-time champion Max Verstappen has revealed a blunt request he has for the media of the F1 paddock ahead of the 2026 season.

Having rounded off a tumultuous year at Red Bull with a win at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Dutchman fell just two points short of picking up a fifth consecutive drivers' title in 2025.

And now he has made a specific request of the media, who he says asked 'stupid questions' in 2025 during his title battle.

Multi-year deal confirmed for Max Verstappen and Mercedes

Verstappen Racing, the GT outfit owned by four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, has confirmed a long-term collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

From the 2026 season onward, the team’s GT World Challenge Europe programme will be run in partnership with 2Seas Motorsport, marking a manufacturer switch from Aston Martin to Mercedes machinery.

Verstappen Racing previously competed with Aston Martin, with Chris Lulham driving the Vantage AMR GT3 in this year’s GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. Alongside Thierry Vermeulen and Harry King, the trio enjoyed notable success by securing the Gold Cup championship.

Max Verstappen ally Gianpiero Lambiase 'in talks' with F1 rival over move

Max Verstappen's Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is in talks with an F1 rival over a potential move, according to reports.

Lambiase has been Verstappen's engineer since 2016, and has seen the Dutchman win four world championship titles.

But now, following the departures of both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko in recent months, Red Bull could be set to lose another experienced figure from within their ranks.

Shock Sauber move for Lewis Hamilton revealed

Sauber F1 founder Peter Sauber has revealed that Lewis Hamilton almost signed with the team in a move that would have dramatically altered the future of the sport.

Hamilton is currently at Ferrari, the third team of his career following spells at McLaren and Mercedes.

But now it's been revealed that there was a time in which Hamilton almost signed with the Hinwil-based outfit.

Groundbreaking FIA director 'leaves role' after just two years

Claire Dubbelman is expected to be leaving the FIA just two years after making history as the first woman to serve in the role of deputy race director in F1.

Reports in Dutch media have claimed that Dubbelman will be stepping down from the role in just a matter of days when her contract with the International Automobile Federation (the FIA) expires on December 31, 2025.

Dubbleman has been in the role since 2024.

McLaren sell 2026 car in historic £8.5 MILLION auction

McLaren's 2026 F1 challenger has been sold at auction, before the car has even taken to the track.

It has been sold for around £8.5million, with the lucky buyer also being invited to meet Zak Brown, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at Woking in 2026.

But in a bizarre twist, the buyer will not receive the car for over two years.

