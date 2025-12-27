Groundbreaking FIA director 'leaves role' after just two years

Claire Dubbelman is expected to be leaving the FIA just two years after making history as the first woman to serve in the role of deputy race director in F1.

Reports in Dutch media have claimed that Dubbelman will be stepping down from the role in just a matter of days when her contract with the International Automobile Federation (the FIA) expires on December 31, 2025.

Upon being assigned to her current role of F1 sporting manager and deputy race director in 2024, Dubbelman made history by becoming the first woman to receive a race director super license from the FIA, the license required to lead an F1 race.

Dubbelman's groundbreaking jump into the deputy role gave her the opportunity to champion women in motorsport and the Dutchwoman was praised by many as an inspiration.

However, despite having held the license for almost two years, the Dutchwoman has not been given the chance to lead a grand prix under current race director Rui Marques, who has not yet been absent from an F1 race during this time.

Dubbelman set for FIA exit ahead of 2026 F1 season

Dubbelman previously worked as a championship manager at the FIA, overseeing feeder series F2 and F3.

Midway through 2022, she began work as a race control operator for F1, going on to complete a full season in the role the following year before being asked to step up to deputy race director for the 2024 campaign.

Now, after almost nine years with the FIA, she is reportedly making the switch to join the Saudi Arabian national motorsport federation, one of the organisers of the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Dutch publication NU.nl also reported that Dubbelman would be moving to Riyadh, where major work is currently underway to build a brand new amusement location as plans to change the host city of the Saudi Arabian GP from Jeddah to Riyadh continue.

Though Jeddah Corniche street circuit currently hosts the F1 event, there have been talks over the Saudi Arabian GP switching to a new site in Qiddiya, Riyadh in the future.

No official date has been set for the potential switch and the Saudi Arabian GP is still contracted to remain as an event on the F1 calendar until at least the end of 2030.

READ MORE: FIA announce THREE F1 driver changes for 2026

Related