FIA announce THREE F1 driver changes for 2026

The FIA has confirmed three changes to the F1 entrance list for 2026, compared to 2025.

Next season in F1 is set to see wholesale changes, with new regulations sweeping into the sport both in terms of the power units, and car designs.

Lando Norris claimed drivers' championship success in 2025 with a dominant McLaren outfit, but it's unclear at this stage whether McLaren will be able to maintain that dominance, with a potential shake up of the competitive order on its way.

Norris' championship win, however, has led to one of three changes when it comes to the driver entry list for 2026, compared to how the grid shaped up at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

And that's because Norris has now changed his driver number to one, the number that you're only allowed to use if you're world champion. You do not have to take the number one, but like Max Verstappen before him, Norris has opted to ditch his number four from last year, and inherit Verstappen's one.

As a result of missing out on the title by just two points, Verstappen has to ditch his number one for the first time in four years, and the official 2026 entry list published by the FIA has confirmed that Verstappen will use the number three, and not his old 33 that he deployed between 2016-2021.

The other change, meanwhile, sees 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad join the F1 grid using the number 41, with the Brit having sealed a seat at Racing Bulls in 2026 to replace Isack Hadjar, who is moving up to Red Bull while Yuki Tsunoda is dropping off the grid entirely.

Why is Verstappen using the number three?

Verstappen is confirmed to be using the number three in 2026, which was previously taken by his former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

With Ricciardo no longer on the F1 grid - and without a return in sight given the fact he has retired from the series - Verstappen has now opted to pick up the Australian fan favourite's former number.

Speaking in an interview with Viaplay, Verstappen revealed the reason for the number three: "My favourite number has always been three, besides one. Daniel Ricciardo always had it but we're allowed to switch now. 33 was always fine but I think one three is prettier than two threes.

"I always said it was for double luck but I already had that in F1 so we don't really need to think about that anymore.''

After missing out on a record-equalling fifth consecutive title in 2025, Verstappen is hoping that the new regulations will see him being able to return to winning ways.

