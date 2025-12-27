Four-time champion Max Verstappen has revealed a blunt request he has for the media of the F1 paddock ahead of the 2026 season.

Having rounded off a tumultuous year at Red Bull with a win at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Dutchman fell just two points short of picking up a fifth consecutive drivers' title in 2025.

But the 28-year-old will now be taking time to rest and recover (although not for long, it is Verstappen we're talking about after all) before hoping to make yet another glorious comeback with the energy drink giants next season.

2026 marks a major turning point for the sport as a new era of regulations is ushered in, with an increased focus on sustainability and improving on-track action thanks to smaller, more agile machinery.

And it seems like the regulations aren't the only thing Verstappen is looking forward to changing next season, as the Dutchman parted with some hilarious advice to F1 media ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Verstappen urges F1 media to rethink line of questioning

In a recent episode of Red Bull's Talking Bull podcast, Verstappen was asked what he felt the media could be doing better in his 'dream' version of F1.

The champion gave a somewhat curt reply, saying: “Don't ask that many stupid questions because if you ask me a stupid question, you get a stupid answer!"

Verstappen's bluntly honest answer took podcast co-host Tommo McCluskey aback as fellow host Nicola Hume couldn't help but snicker following the Dutchman's hilarious response.

But as he enters his 13th season in the sport, it is no surprise that Verstappen has issued such a request to the media.

In 2024, the Red Bull star proved he would not hesitate to boycott media sessions should he disagree with how they were being run, and previously walked out of an FIA press conference to hold his own after the governing body punished him for swearing at the Singapore GP.

