Red Bull chief backs shock F1 driver switch

One of Red Bull's executive chiefs has revealed his support for the Formula 1 team's surprise driver swap following a disappointing start to their 2025 championship campaign.

After five rounds of the 24-race calendar, it appears star driver Max Verstappen will have to wrestle with his RB21 to extract any kind of performance from the tricky machinery.

The four-time champion has only won one grand prix so far this year and sits third in the drivers' championship below both McLaren drivers, but whether he can return to his title-winning form more frequently is the least of Red Bull's worries.

The F1 rumour mill is buzzing with whispers that Aston Martin are willing to practically throw money at Verstappen to acquire his generational talent, whilst Red Bull maintain their star man is going nowhere.

But with an unstable driver duo, are Christian Horner and Helmut Marko handling their team's issues correctly?

Mintzlaff: Don't write Red Bull off

Verstappen has already had two team-mates this year after Red Bull chiefs Horner and Marko concluded that they had seen enough from Liam Lawson after just two race weekends, demoting him back to the junior team in favour of a shock driver swap.

Now, Red Bull's head of sports and media division Oliver Mintzlaff has had his say on the matter as the F1 outfit faces constant questioning over their management.

"I understand that and I think it's justified. Nevertheless, it was the right move," the German executive told Bild when queried over the controversial decision to swap Lawson out for Yuki Tsunoda so soon.

“Formula 1 is a high-performance sport and his performance wasn't right. Leaving Liam in the car would have been wrong.

“We wouldn't have done him any favours with the ever-increasing pressure. In the end, he also understood and accepted that. We are glad that we now have him back with the Racing Bulls.”

