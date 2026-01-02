F1 star in surprise marriage proposal

One F1 star found themselves at the centre of a surprise marriage proposal during the winter break.

Following a rollercoaster 2025 season for Liam Lawson, the Kiwi enjoyed some down time back at home in New Zealand, where he took part in a charity event in Cromwell which raised money for breast cancer research.

Chief executive of Highlands Motorsport Park Josie Spillane, organised the event in memory of her friend Louise Scott-Gallagher, who died from breast cancer.

Lawson completed hot laps with fans around the Central Otago circuit, in sportscars such as the Aston Martin Vulcan, and helped raise over $50,000 NZD (£21,407) for research; but the day was made extra special for one couple.

Lawson helps with New Zealand proposal

A post on Highlands' Facebook page, revealed that Lawson made a marriage proposal especially memorable for one couple and motorsport enthusiasts, Jayden Butler and Zoe Kenny.

Butler chose the circuit in Kenny's hometown to pop the question and the Highlands staff went the extra mile to make it as special as possible.

Lawson arrived on the scene with a bottle of Central Otago’s Quartz Reef sparkling wine and congratulated the couple, with Highlands sharing pictures from the engagement on social media.

The race track account wrote on Facebook: "Not every day you say 'yes'…and then get surprised by an F1 driver!

"Still not sure if Zoe was more shocked by the ring or Liam turning up with a bottle of bubbles...

"Thank you for choosing to make Highlands part of such a special moment."

Butler dropped a comment underneath the post, thanking the track's management and wrote: "Thank you guys for making the experience so memorable. It was amazing that you could organise for Liam to be involved, we are big fans of F1 so we are incredibly grateful! It was an amazing time all round and the staff were incredible to work with!"

As per the New Zealand Herald, Butler commented on Lawson embracing his wife-to-be, and said: “I wasn’t too worried. If it was just some random bloke I would be."

Kenny also added: "He was a really good guy. Really down to earth."

The couple then provided the publication with a picture, which included a signed Racing Bulls cap, two model cars, the bottle of wine and a framed picture of Kenny and Butler alongside Lawson.

