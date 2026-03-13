All or Nothing: Alonso tells Aston Martin fans they might be in for a shock at Chinese GP

F1 champion Fernando Alonso has revealed Aston Martin could take more risks at the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix despite their shortage of parts.

The 2026 regulations overhaul and the beginning of Aston Martin's partnership with Honda couldn't have got off to a worse start, with limited mileage in testing spiralling into more severe issues come Melbourne.

Vibrations from the Honda engine into the AMR26 put drivers Alonso and Lance Stroll at risk of permanent nerve damage, with neither driver able to complete a full grand prix distance in Australia.

Article continues under video

Both Silverstone and Sakura have resigned themselves that 2026 will be an arduous process to lift them from the back of the grid, and expect the same problems to persist during the second round in Shanghai.

F1 Results Today: Hamilton off the pace as Mercedes soar at Chinese Grand Prix

Alonso: We can take more risks in China

Speaking to Sky Sports, Alonso confirmed as much and admitted the team were still short on parts ahead of the Chinese GP sprint weekend.

Asked if he felt he could finish this Sunday's Chinese GP, the Spaniard said: "That will be optimistic but we can try. Obviously, we are still short on parts and China is only this week."

However, Alonso also offered a glimmer of hope and delivered an all or nothing attitude for Shanghai, where he believes the team could take more risks.

"But for Bahrain, apparently there will be more batteries and stock so for China we can take more risk on Sunday," he continued.

"We need to take the positives and move forwards. Everyone is determined to change the situation and working really hard."

"I think probably from the situation we had in Bahrain, or Thursday in Australia, we are in a better position now. We tested a few things, discovered the window and chassis more than in Bahrain and we did the formation lap, the start and pit stops with both cars. All these things are normal for everyone, but we never did it in Bahrain. It was good data and we will be more prepared for China, for sure."

READ MORE: F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch the Chinese Grand Prix FREE

Related