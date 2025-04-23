Verstappen hits out at 'super sensitive' world after penalty

Max Verstappen has blamed today's 'super sensitive' culture for his reluctance to comment on a controversial penalty he received at last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

The defending Formula 1 drivers' champion started on pole in Jeddah, but was penalised for leaving the track and gaining an advantage over race winner Oscar Piastri at Turn 1.

After using the run-off to retake the lead from his McLaren rival, Verstappen refused to immediately give the place back, prompting stewards to issue the Dutchman with a five-second penalty.

The Red Bull star cut a frustrated figure after the race - as did his team principal Christian Horner - but was unwilling to discuss the incident in detail for fear of falling foul of the FIA, adding that it was impossible to speak openly nowadays.

Verstappen: People can't handle the truth

"I think it's just the world we live in," he told media following his second-place finish. "You can't share fully your opinion because it's not appreciated, apparently, or people can't handle the full truth.

"For me, it's better if I don't need to say too much, it also saves my time, because we already have to do so much.

"It's honestly just how everything is becoming. Everyone is super sensitive about everything.

"And then, of course, what we have currently, we cannot be critical anyway. So, that's fine, less talking - even better for me."

Tension between Verstappen and the sport's governing body shows no sign of easing any time soon, with the 27-year-old a vocal critic of the organisation's desire to clamp down on drivers using bad language during live broadcasts.

It would appear that the 64-time race winner is opting to channel his energy in to improving his performances on the track.

He has celebrated just one victory over the opening five grands prix in 2025, and has a fight on his hands to retain the drivers' title which has been in his possession for the past four years.

Verstappen currently sits third in the standings behind the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Piastri, who leads the way after clinching his third win of the season last time out.

