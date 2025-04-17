close global

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix set for extreme weather conditions

Formula 1's biggest stars will be adding the weather to their list of adversaries at this week's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

High temperatures will be roasting the drivers in their cars all weekend, as the sport's 20 drivers compete for the fifth time in the season's first six weeks, an already gruelling schedule.

McLaren's Lando Norris enters round five as the championship leader, ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri - who came out on top in Bahrain last time out - and defending champion, Max Verstappen.

But all three will have to contend with extreme conditions - as well as each other - this weekend, with temperatures failing to drop below 30 degrees Celsius over the three days, with humidity making it feel significantly warmer than that.

Drivers hoping to avoid Qatar repeat

That's despite several of the sessions - including Sunday's grand prix - not getting under way until 8pm local time.

F1 drivers are of course used to dealing with challenges such as the one they will face in Jeddah, but the risks of driving in extreme heat remain great.

At the 2023 Qatar GP, many racers experienced vomiting and exhaustion, with Norris insisting the conditions were 'too dangerous' to compete in.

Those sentiments were shared by the likes of Esteban Ocon - who threw up in his helmet mid-race - George Russell, and Lance Stroll, who required medical attention after getting out of his vehicle.

