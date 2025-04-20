Verstappen in trouble at Saudi Arabia Grand Prix as Red Bull star out following crash

Yuki Tsunoda crashed out on lap one of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to undo his good work in Saturday's qualifying, with team-mate Max Verstappen being given a five second penalty for a Turn 1 incident.

Tsunoda's eighth place in qualifying meant that Red Bull had two drivers starting in the top eight for the first time this year, but collided with Pierre Gasly in the early stages of the lap to damage his car beyond reasonable repair.

Gasly also had to retire, with his badly damaged Alpine causing a safety car to be called at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in a chaotic race start.

Meanwhile, Tsunoda's team-mate Max Verstappen had a poor start from pole position, and was involved in a huge battle with Oscar Piastri heading in to turn one, with Verstappen going off-track and just maintaining his lead over the McLaren driver thanks to that illegal foray off the tarmac.

Rather than being asked to hand the position back to Piastri, Verstappen was slammed with a five-second time penalty, which is likely to hamper his race later on.

Nightmare start for Red Bull

With Verstappen on pole and Tsunoda up in eighth, Red Bull would have been hoping to close the gap to second-placed Mercedes in the constructors' championship ahead of the race in Saudi Arabia.

However, Tsunoda's crash means he will score zero points, and Verstappen's penalty may have severely damaged his chances of winning the race, all on lap one.

Following Verstappen's attempt at defending his first-place position from Piastri, the Australian driver pleaded with engineer Tom Stallard on team radio, saying about Verstappen: "He was never going to make that corner regardless whether I was there or not."

Meanwhile, Verstappen was not happy after being handed the FIA verdict: "Well that is f****** lovely," he proclaimed.

F1 HEADLINES: Team boss speaks out on shock disqualification as Vettel confirms race return

Related