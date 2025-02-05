F1 team hint BRITISH livery switch as new car announced

A Formula 1 team has hinted at a British-themed-livery change as the reveal for their new car has been announced.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the championship, all ten F1 teams will be unveiling their liveries at the F1 75 Live event at London's O2 on February 18, 2025.

However, many teams have opted to continue the tradition of unveiling their cars through an individual event, with Aston Martin confirming that they will be revealing their 2025 challenger, the AMR25, on Sunday 23 February.

In the announcement posted to 'X', the team's new car was hidden by a Union Jack flag, which was tactically draped across the machinery to prevent any spoilers.

The Silverstone-based team have an exciting year ahead as they look forward to welcoming F1 design legend Adrian Newey to the outfit after his shock departure from Red Bull was confirmed last season.

Adrian Newey will officially join Aston Martin before the 2025 season begins

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll make up Aston Martin's 2025 driver lineup

How to watch the Aston Martin announce 2025 livery reveal

Aston Martin will be revealing their new livery on February 23, 2025 via a digital unveiling.

This means that the event will be shared across the team's social media ahead of its on-track debut on February 24, 2025 at Bahrain International Circuit for a promotional day, where Stroll and Alonso will share driving duties.

See the livery at F1 75 Live.

Meet the challenger on 23.02.25.

The road to the 2025 season starts now. #AMR25 pic.twitter.com/tDa3IEaUbr — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 5, 2025

