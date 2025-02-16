F1 team holds SECRET test

Haas' new 2025 challenger has been spotted during a secret test at a wet Silverstone circuit.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is set to be a crucial one for Haas as they look to give their highly-talented all-new driver pairing the opportunity to challenge for top-five finishes before new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

The experienced Esteban Ocon is being partnered by British teen sensation Ollie Bearman, after Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen departed the team at the end of 2024.

Ocon was replaced by Alpine and landed on Haas, while Bearman impressed during three grands prix appearances in 2024 with Ferrari and Haas, landing him his first full-time opportunity for 2025.

Haas' F1 car revealed

The in-form Hulkenberg decided to ditch Haas and instead drive for Sauber/Audi for the next few seasons.

With their all-new driver lineup, excitement is building at Haas, following their best performance in the constructors' championship since 2018 last year under the stewardship of new team principal Ayao Komatsu.

Now, photos have leaked on social media, appearing to show the team's 2025 challenger in action during a private shakedown filming day at Silverstone.

All 10 F1 teams are set to unveil their 2025 cars at a unique event at the O2 Arena in London on February 18, to celebrate F1's 75th anniversary.

Some F1 outfits have still decided to have their own launch events too, but F1 have advised teams not to show off their actual 2025 livery. The latest Haas images were from a secret test at the Silverstone circuit, so it is unknown whether or not that is their official livery.

Earlier in the day, Haas had officially revealed the race suits that Ocon and Bearman will be wearing, with the new driver pairing modelling the black and red suits.