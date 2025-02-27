Red Bull F1 testing gamble BACKFIRES as star handed major setback

Liam Lawson has received a major setback during Formula 1 testing in Bahrain after wet weather conditions and an engine issue limited his time on track.

The 23-year-old will be the only driver testing for Red Bull on day two at the Bahrain International Circuit, with Max Verstappen scheduled to drive the car in both the morning and afternoon on the final day.

Pre-season testing in Bahrain is a chance for Lawson to acquire crucial experience with his new team and the RB21, after he replaced Sergio Perez at the end of the 2024 season.

However, not only was day two integral to Lawson's understanding of the car but it was also a chance for him to run a full race simulation, an effort that was hindered by multiple issues on Thursday morning.

Liam Lawson is the only driver in the Red Bull on day two of testing

Liam Lawson only completed 28 laps during the morning testing on Thursday

Red Bull issue hinders Lawson's F1 test

Firstly, wet weather hit the track early in the morning session, but Red Bull, alongside seven other F1 teams, did not bring wet weather tyres to Bahrain and were forced to wait until the track dried before completing any running.

However, Lawson only banked 28 laps before he was confined to the Red Bull garage, where it was confirmed his car had suffered a loss of engine water pressure.

Red Bull's gamble to limit Lawson to a day of testing may backfire, as the Kiwi and the team were unable to gather crucial race simulation data ahead of the season opener in Australia.

Speaking via Sky Sports F1, Alex Brundle confirmed that Red Bull and Lawson were done for the morning session and said: “Barriers up means floor off. So unclear exactly what it is they’re doing.

"My understanding is they are done for the morning session and have been for the last 30 or 45 minutes, a major change for Red Bull.”

