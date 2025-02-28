F1 Testing 2025: Full driver lineup for FINAL day in Bahrain

Formula 1 enters its final day of 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain - but who will drive for each team and when on Friday?

Over three days of testing teams will cover 24 hours of track time, with each driver expected to get 12 hours out on track.

F1 teams are only allowed to bring one car to the Bahrain International Circuit, which means their drivers are split between the AM and PM sessions piloting the same car, unless they decide to dedicate one day to a driver like Red Bull did on Thursday.

So, which drivers will take to the track on the final day of pre-season testing? Here is Friday's full schedule as testing concludes at Bahrain International Circuit.

Who will drive for each team and when on the final day of F1 testing?

*Lance Stroll was due to take part in Friday's AM running but has been replaced by Fernando Alonso due to illness.

When is the final day of F1 testing in 2025? Full Schedule and times

From February 26-28 inclusive, the annual pre-season testing puts F1 cars properly through their paces, finally revealing the truth about those off-season whispers.

We have three days of testing, with two four-hour sessions running each day.

Here are the key dates and start times for the final session on Friday:

Friday February 28: 10am - 7pm (local time), 7am - 4pm (GMT), 8am - 5pm (CET), 2am - 11am (EST), Thu 11pm - Fri 8am (PST)

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN+ Australia Kayo, Foxtel Spain DAZN F1 France Canal+, Canal+ Sport Germany Sky Deutschland Canada TSN+ Netherlands Viaplay Italy Sky Italia Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.

