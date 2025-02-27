F1 star reveals RISKY tactic in major test admission

A Formula 1 star has revealed a risky tactic he adopted for an off-track driving test, which resulted in failure.

Ollie Bearman is preparing for his first full season in F1 in 2025, following three grands prix appearances in 2024 for both Haas and Ferrari.

Due to his three spectacular race appearances in 2024, Bearman is not officially considered a rookie, but is one of five drivers who have raced less than four grands prix in the sport who are joining the grid full-time in 2025.

Bearman will drive with Haas, alongside experienced race winner Esteban Ocon as the team boasts an all-new driver pairing for the fast-approaching season-opener at the Australian Grand Prix.

Bearman details failed driving test

Haas achieved their best constructors' championship finish since 2018 last year thanks to the performances of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

The team opted to switch up their driver lineup, however, after Hulkenberg announced he would be moving to Sauber, with Bearman the obvious replacement, having impressed when stepping in for Magnussen in 2024.

Under Ayao Komatsu, the team are hoping to become more of a threat to the top five teams in the sport, and plan to take a big step forward next year when new regulations come sweeping into the sport.

Now, Bearman has discussed his throwing caution to the wind approach when trying to pass his driving test, revealing a slightly riskier mindset than the one he adopts when racing in F1.

The Brit is just 19 years of age and recently admitted that he failed his first attempt to pass his driving test outside of F1, despite being involved in competitive karting from the age of six.

"I didn't stop at a stop sign," Bearman admitted at a pre-season press conference, as reported by Sky Germany.

"I thought I could pass the test without any lessons, but I was wrong.

The young F1 racer also detailed the embarassing experience to The Sports Agents podcast, saying: "Unfortunately yeah, it wasn't the best day for me in my career. I knew it was going to be a tough day when I asked him if he liked Formula 1, and his response was that Formula 1 drivers are crazy and stupid!"

