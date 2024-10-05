Star SNUBBED for F1 love rival in social media drama

Formula 1 has found itself at the centre of a love triangle involving two of its rising stars, according to reports.

Oliver Bearman and Franco Colapinto have become embroiled in a dramatic social media storyline alongside Bearman's ex-girlfriend, model and law student Estelle Oglivy.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton facing Ferrari SHOCK as MONSTROUS £84 million blow revealed

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFERS' revealed as star tipped for astonishing F1 return

According to reports from British media, the 22-year-old Ogilvy, who had been dating Bearman for several months, has reportedly snubbed the Brit on social media, while sparking rumours of a rekindled passion with Colapinto.

Ollie Bearman and Franco Colapinto are two of F1's young stars

F1 love triangle

Bearman, who made headlines earlier this year as the youngest British driver to compete in F1 at just 18 years old, has been romantically linked to Ogilvy since the start of his F1 journey.

Ogilvy’s public displays of support for Bearman boosted her social media following, but recent developments suggest the romance may have come to an abrupt end.

Ogilvy has unfollowed Bearman on Instagram, according to The Sun, sparking widespread speculation about the pair’s relationship status.

Although the break-up has not been officially confirmed, rumours now suggest that Ogilvy is turning back to Colapinto, a fellow F1 driver and her former flame, having re-followed his Instagram account.

The fallout from this love triangle has created a storm on social media, with fans divided over the situation.

As the F1 season continues, the personal lives of its drivers are proving just as dramatic as the racing itself, with Bearman seemingly left out in the cold as his former girlfriend reignites her romance with a rival on the track.

READ MORE: Hamilton sends fans WILD with huge announcement

Related