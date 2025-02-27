Verstappen and Norris in BAR BRAWL admission
Verstappen and Norris in BAR BRAWL admission
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have silenced questions about their relationship following their Formula 1 rivalry last season in a stunning bar brawl admission.
The Dutchman and the Brit went head-to-head for the drivers’ championship in 2024 after McLaren emerged as title contenders following a 10-race winless streak from the Red Bull star.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren star in BIZARRE collision as testing nightmare unfolds
F1 TESTING RESULTS TODAY: Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver
Verstappen might have secured the championship with two races to spare in Las Vegas, but there were plenty of dramatic on-track duels between the two rivals throughout the 2024 season.
The pair notably came to blows in Mexico, where Verstappen was slammed with a double penalty for pushing Norris wide and leaving the track, with the Brit going on to describe his on-track rival as 'dangerous'.
Click here to shop the full 2025 papaya merch range following their championship success last season.
Verstappen and Norris tease F1 rivalry
Prior to their championship battle, Verstappen and Norris enjoyed a friendship with the two engaging in a padel match from time to time and often appearing together on gaming streams.
However, after their tense 2024 on-track battles, their friendship was called into question, and the duo have constantly faced questions over whether their relationship still remains intact.
Seemingly sick of the constant questioning, Verstappen decided to stir the pot during a press conference at pre-season testing in Bahrain this week, with Norris playing along and joking that their rivalry had escalated to a full-on bar brawl.
READ MORE: F1 team to run ONE driver in 'Bahrain Grand Prix'
"It’s a terrible relationship, we don’t get on anymore. It’s taken its toll. Big drama now," Verstappen joked.
"We had a fight the other day in a local pub," Norris added.
"We had to get escorted out. I always say you should see the other guy, but he still looks good," Verstappen added.
READ MORE: Eight F1 teams hit by testing NIGHTMARE in Bahrain
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen and Norris in BAR BRAWL admission
- 57 minutes ago
Australian racing star confirmed in NEW team lineup as official partnership announced
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton's legendary Mercedes strategy spotted at Ferrari in pre-season testing
- 2 hours ago
WATCH FREE: F1 Testing 2025 final day start time, TV channel and live stream
- 3 hours ago
F1 star reveals RISKY tactic in major test admission
- Today 19:08
F1 News Today: McLaren star in BIZARRE collision as testing nightmare unfolds
- Today 18:13