Verstappen and Norris in BAR BRAWL admission

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have silenced questions about their relationship following their Formula 1 rivalry last season in a stunning bar brawl admission.

The Dutchman and the Brit went head-to-head for the drivers’ championship in 2024 after McLaren emerged as title contenders following a 10-race winless streak from the Red Bull star.

Verstappen might have secured the championship with two races to spare in Las Vegas, but there were plenty of dramatic on-track duels between the two rivals throughout the 2024 season.

The pair notably came to blows in Mexico, where Verstappen was slammed with a double penalty for pushing Norris wide and leaving the track, with the Brit going on to describe his on-track rival as 'dangerous'.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris fought for the title in 2024

Lando Norris achieved his first race win in Miami last year

Verstappen and Norris tease F1 rivalry

Prior to their championship battle, Verstappen and Norris enjoyed a friendship with the two engaging in a padel match from time to time and often appearing together on gaming streams.

However, after their tense 2024 on-track battles, their friendship was called into question, and the duo have constantly faced questions over whether their relationship still remains intact.

Seemingly sick of the constant questioning, Verstappen decided to stir the pot during a press conference at pre-season testing in Bahrain this week, with Norris playing along and joking that their rivalry had escalated to a full-on bar brawl.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris joked about their relationship

"It’s a terrible relationship, we don’t get on anymore. It’s taken its toll. Big drama now," Verstappen joked.

"We had a fight the other day in a local pub," Norris added.

"We had to get escorted out. I always say you should see the other guy, but he still looks good," Verstappen added.

