WATCH FREE: F1 Testing 2025 final day start time, TV channel and live stream

Max Verstappen is back in the Red Bull car tomorrow (Friday), following a rest day at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The final day of pre-season testing will see the four-time world champion return to the track, this time driving alongside new Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, for at least one of the sessions on the final day.

Liam Lawson had been allocated time in the RB21 for the entire day on Thursday, but only managed to complete 28 laps with his new team after rain and a loss of engine water pressure impacted his valuable running time.

Carlos Sainz set the fastest time of the three-day testing event so far on Thursday afternoon, with his time of 1:29.348sec the mark to beat on Friday, with eight more hours of testing to go before the 2025 season gets underway in March.

All the times of Friday's running are below for those wanting to catch the action around the world.

F1 pre-season testing: Session start times

The final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain starts Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7am (GMT).

Find the session start times converted to your country and time zone below.

City Session start time Local time 10am United Kingdom (GMT) 7am Central European Time (CET) 8am Eastern Standard Time (ET) 2am Central Standard Time (CT) 1am Pacific Standard Time (PT) 11pm (Tuesday) Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6pm Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:30pm Perth, AU (AWST) 3pm Mexico (CST) 1am Japan (JST) 4pm South Africa (SAST) 9am Egypt (EET) 9am China (CST) 3pm India (IST) 12:30pm Brazil (BRT) 4am Singapore (SGT) 3pm Saudi Arabia (AST) 10am Turkey (EEST) 10am

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

You can also watch the day's testing for FREE on Sky's YouTube channel.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN+ Australia Kayo, Foxtel Spain DAZN F1 France Canal+, Canal+ Sport Germany Sky Deutschland Canada TSN+ Netherlands Viaplay Italy Sky Italia Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.

