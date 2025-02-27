close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
WATCH FREE: F1 Testing 2025 final day start time, TV channel and live stream

WATCH FREE: F1 Testing 2025 final day start time, TV channel and live stream

WATCH FREE: F1 Testing 2025 final day start time, TV channel and live stream

WATCH FREE: F1 Testing 2025 final day start time, TV channel and live stream

Max Verstappen is back in the Red Bull car tomorrow (Friday), following a rest day at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The final day of pre-season testing will see the four-time world champion return to the track, this time driving alongside new Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, for at least one of the sessions on the final day.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren star in BIZARRE collision as testing nightmare unfolds

F1 TESTING RESULTS TODAY: Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver

Liam Lawson had been allocated time in the RB21 for the entire day on Thursday, but only managed to complete 28 laps with his new team after rain and a loss of engine water pressure impacted his valuable running time.

Carlos Sainz set the fastest time of the three-day testing event so far on Thursday afternoon, with his time of 1:29.348sec the mark to beat on Friday, with eight more hours of testing to go before the 2025 season gets underway in March.

All the times of Friday's running are below for those wanting to catch the action around the world.

F1 pre-season testing: Session start times

The final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain starts Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7am (GMT).

Find the session start times converted to your country and time zone below.

City Session start time
Local time 10am
United Kingdom (GMT) 7am
Central European Time (CET) 8am
Eastern Standard Time (ET) 2am
Central Standard Time (CT) 1am
Pacific Standard Time (PT) 11pm (Tuesday)
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 6pm
Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 5:30pm
Perth, AU (AWST) 3pm
Mexico (CST) 1am
Japan (JST) 4pm
South Africa (SAST) 9am
Egypt (EET) 9am
China (CST) 3pm
India (IST) 12:30pm
Brazil (BRT) 4am
Singapore (SGT) 3pm
Saudi Arabia (AST) 10am
Turkey (EEST) 10am

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 testing CHANGE after major track error

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Coverage of F1 pre-season testing from the Bahrain International Circuit will be live on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK.

You can also watch the day's testing for FREE on Sky's YouTube channel.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United Kingdom Sky Sports
United States ESPN+
Australia Kayo, Foxtel
Spain DAZN F1
France Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Germany Sky Deutschland
Canada TSN+
Netherlands Viaplay
Italy Sky Italia
Japan Fuji TV

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also tune in for pre-season testing in select regions.

READ MORE: F1 team to run ONE driver in 'Bahrain Grand Prix'

Who do you think will win the F1 2025 drivers' title?

24814 votes

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Carlos Sainz
F1 Testing Results Today: Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver
Pre-Season Testing 2025

F1 Testing Results Today: Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver

  • Today 17:06
F1 team to run ONE driver in 'Bahrain Grand Prix'
Latest F1 News

F1 team to run ONE driver in 'Bahrain Grand Prix'

  • Today 13:55

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's legendary Mercedes strategy spotted at Ferrari in pre-season testing

  • 25 minutes ago
Pre-Season Testing 2025

WATCH FREE: F1 Testing 2025 final day start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star reveals RISKY tactic in major test admission

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren star in BIZARRE collision as testing nightmare unfolds

  • 3 hours ago
Monaco Grand Prix

Leclerc delivers statement as FIA make official Monaco GP change

  • 3 hours ago
Pre-Season Testing 2025

F1 Testing Results Today: Sainz gets Hamilton revenge as Ferrari STUNNED by former driver

  • Today 17:06
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2025

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x