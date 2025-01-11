close global

Verstappen sporting SWITCH revealed in F1 break

A sporting switch for Max Verstappen has been revealed during the Formula 1 winter break.

The four-time world champion will attempt to defend his title in 2025, as Red Bull are expected to once again have major competition from F1 rivals McLaren and Ferrari.

Both teams enjoyed a resurgence in 2024, with Lando Norris even challenging Verstappen for the title, before his dreams of a first championship were cut short at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Whilst Red Bull’s rivals improved their performances last year, the Milton Keynes outfit also had to contend with their own difficulties with the RB20, which, if not remedied in 2025, could cost Verstappen a fifth world title.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth consecutive title in 2024
Can McLaren and Ferrari challenge in 2025?

Can Verstappen claim the title in 2025?

Amid Red Bull’s difficulties in 2024, rumours that Verstappen could make a team switch spiralled, particularly if Helmut Marko decided to exit the team.

Toto Wolff named Verstappen as his number one target for Mercedes following Lewis Hamilton’s departure, but the Red Bull star has since asserted his loyalty to the outfit.

Verstappen has claimed he is happy at Red Bull, providing their car remains in championship contention until his contract expires in 2028.

After a difficult 2024, the Dutchman ended his year on a high when he celebrated his fourth world title, and the announcement that he was expecting his first child with Kelly Piquet.

The couple have been together since 2020, and have been enjoying a lavish winter skiing holiday during F1’s winter break, with Piquet sharing stunning pictures throughout December and January on her Instagram.

In her latest post, captioned ‘Mountain Magic’, a carousel of pictures saw Verstappen and her daughter Penelope skiing, in a sporting switch for the champion as they enjoyed some relaxation over the Christmas period.

