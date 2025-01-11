Geri Horner caught in cheeky exchange with RIVAL boss Wolff

Geri Halliwell-Horner was caught in a cheeky exchange with rival Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff, according to a light-hearted Instagram post.

The former Spice Girl turned author and actor married Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner in 2015, and has been a frequent guest in the F1 paddock over the subsequent years.

However, Horner endured a difficult season on and off track in 2024, but Max Verstappen eventually claimed his fourth world despite Red Bull's performance woes.

Aside from steering Red Bull to eight drivers’ titles and six constructors’ championships, Horner is also known for his ongoing feud with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Geri and Christian Horner at the 2024 FIA Awards

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner are fierce rivals

Geri Horner in playful moment with Toto Wolff

The two team bosses went head-to-head for the title in 2021, where they often took Verstappen and Hamilton’s rivalry off the track, and battled it out to the press.

Horner and Wolff’s rivalry recently resurfaced towards the end of the 2024 season, following a spat between Verstappen and George Russell.

After Horner defended Verstappen against Russell, Wolff was incensed that his rival had commented on his driver and labelled Horner a ‘yapping little terrier’, to which Horner responded: "I love terriers! I think they're great dogs."

Despite their rivalry, it appears bad blood has not always existed between the pair, with Horner and Wolff pictured alongside Geri by F1 photographer Kym Ilman at the Abu Dhabi GP in 2023.

The Mercedes team principal was depicted hugging Geri, with Horner and Jos Verstappen laughing in the background.

However, Ilman revealed in the caption that a cheeky exchange transpired between Geri and Wolff, where he alleged that: "Geri Halliwell-Horner took Toto by surprise with a healthy arse slap. The tall Austrian responded with great laughter and promptly hugged the ex-Spice Girl.

"I kick myself for not capturing the slap but none of us had any inkling that was on Geri's mind."

