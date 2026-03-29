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F1-drivers, credit: Formula One Management

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders as Japanese Grand Prix takes place at Suzuka

F1-drivers, credit: Formula One Management — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders as Japanese Grand Prix takes place at Suzuka

We could get a new leader in Suzuka on Sunday

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

F1 2026 is now well under way with the third race of the season taking place at the Japanese Grand Prix today (Sunday March 29) and we have the latest standings for you.

Mercedes are the big winners so far thanks to the new regulations sweeping into the sport.

The Silver Arrows claimed victories in both Australia (George Russell) and China (Kimi Antonelli) to start this season, and Russell holds a four-point lead over his Italian team-mate heading into Sunday's 53-lap race in Suzuka.

We could easily see a change of leadership at the top of the standings, with Antonelli starting on pole after pipping Russell in Qualifying on Saturday.

The other big story heading into Suzuka is the miserable start to the season for four-time world champion Max Verstappen. Not only does the Dutchman hate those controversial new regs, he also has a car that he claims is "undriveable".

Verstappen is currently eighth in the standings with only eight points and things are unlikely to improve much on Sunday with the Red Bull star starting down in P11.

F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details

F1 Drivers' Standings before the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1George RussellMercedes51
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes47
3Charles LeclercFerrari34
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari33
5Ollie BearmanHaas17
6Lando NorrisMcLaren15
7Pierre GaslyAlpine9
8Max VerstappenRed Bull8
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls8
10Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls4
11Isack HadjarRed Bull4
12Oscar PiastriMcLaren3
13Carlos SainzWilliams2
14Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
15Franco ColapintoAlpine1
16Esteban OconHaas0
17Nico HulkenbergAudi0
18Alex AlbonWiliams0
19Valtteri BottasCadillac0
20Sergio PerezCadillac0
21Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
22Lance StrollAston Martin0

F1 Constructors' Standings before the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

Position Team Points
1Mercedes98
2Ferrari67
3McLaren18
4Haas17
5Red Bull12
6Racing Bulls12
7Alpine10
8Audi2
9Williams2
10Cadillac0
11Aston Martin0

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Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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