F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders as Japanese Grand Prix takes place at Suzuka
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders as Japanese Grand Prix takes place at Suzuka
We could get a new leader in Suzuka on Sunday
F1 2026 is now well under way with the third race of the season taking place at the Japanese Grand Prix today (Sunday March 29) and we have the latest standings for you.
Mercedes are the big winners so far thanks to the new regulations sweeping into the sport.
The Silver Arrows claimed victories in both Australia (George Russell) and China (Kimi Antonelli) to start this season, and Russell holds a four-point lead over his Italian team-mate heading into Sunday's 53-lap race in Suzuka.
We could easily see a change of leadership at the top of the standings, with Antonelli starting on pole after pipping Russell in Qualifying on Saturday.
The other big story heading into Suzuka is the miserable start to the season for four-time world champion Max Verstappen. Not only does the Dutchman hate those controversial new regs, he also has a car that he claims is "undriveable".
Verstappen is currently eighth in the standings with only eight points and things are unlikely to improve much on Sunday with the Red Bull star starting down in P11.
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F1 Drivers' Standings before the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|51
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|47
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|34
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|33
|5
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|17
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|15
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|9
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|8
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|8
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|4
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|4
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|3
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|18
|Alex Albon
|Wiliams
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings before the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|98
|2
|Ferrari
|67
|3
|McLaren
|18
|4
|Haas
|17
|5
|Red Bull
|12
|6
|Racing Bulls
|12
|7
|Alpine
|10
|8
|Audi
|2
|9
|Williams
|2
|10
|Cadillac
|0
|11
|Aston Martin
|0
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