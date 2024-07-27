Cullen hints at long-term link up with IndyCar star
Performance manager Angela Cullen has suggested that her current link-up with IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong could be for the long term.
Cullen joined the Kiwi's team behind the scenes earlier this season and the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has since spoken about the positives he is taking from their working relationship.
Those positives come as no surprise given that Cullen has exceptional experience in the field of motorsport, previously working alongside seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton during several of his championship-winning campaigns.
The pair parted ways in 2023, however, and after a mini-break, Cullen linked up with Armstrong earlier this season.
Angela Cullen opens up on Marcus Armstrong relationship
Since joining Armstrong's team, the Chip Ganassi Driving has achieved four top-five finishes, including a third place in Detroit.
Speaking about the pair's relationship, Cullen has revealed that she hopes to be impacting Armstrong positively but stressed that their working partnership is still very much in its infancy.
"I hope so. I really hope so,” Cullen replied when asked by IndyCar if she thought she was making a difference to Armstrong's season.
“We’ve only seen working together maybe three months, so the way I coach is very much about getting to know them as a person and then helping facilitate how I can help them.
“So we’re probably still in the infancy stage, sort of navigating how that’s going to work in the future.”
Cullen's comments at the end suggest that she and Armstrong will continue to work together into the future, suggesting a long-term link-up.
Armstrong currently sits P14 in the 2024 IndyCar standings.
