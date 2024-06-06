close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Cullen celebrates partnership MILESTONE with IndyCar star

Cullen celebrates partnership MILESTONE with IndyCar star

Cullen celebrates partnership MILESTONE with IndyCar star

Cullen celebrates partnership MILESTONE with IndyCar star

Angela Cullen has reached a significant milestone in her partnership with racing driver Marcus Armstrong.

The trainer worked alongside seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, in Formula 1 from 2016-2023.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

However, the two parted ways last year with Cullen tackling new ventures on and off the racetrack.

Hamilton has revealed the two remain good friends, and has praised Cullen for the energy she brings to her work claiming she ‘belongs in the sport’.

Lewis Hamilton was frequently seen with Cullen in the F1 paddock
Angela Cullen left Lewis Hamilton in 2023

Who does Cullen train now?

Cullen has since moved to IndyCar to train Marcus Armstrong who competes with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The two have a close relationship, consistently seen together on Cullen’s social media, with Armstrong revealing the pair live together.

She joined his team for the $1 Million Challenge event at the Thermal track in California, providing an almost instant impact on arrival.

Recently, the pair took the next step in their partnership with Armstrong achieving a career best third at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Cullen commemorated the result with an Instagram story that read ‘never give up’, celebrating Armstrong’s first ever podium.

READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?

In an interview with the Associated Press, Armstrong claimed that Cullen has brought wisdom with her from Hamilton’s championship-winning years, which has clearly had an impact on his IndyCar results.

“We’re still finding our feet. We’re still getting that foundation set. But ultimately we want to build a routine and a work ethic that is sustainable to where we can challenge for race wins and championships for years on end,” Armstrong said.

“To also have the reassurance from her that she’s obviously seen championships won before, that this is the right way to go about it — we’re on a journey.”

READ MORE: F1 team boss hints at Schumacher RETURN

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 Angela Cullen IndyCar Marcus Armstrong
Kelly Piquet teases Ferrari revelation following Verstappen's Red Bull NIGHTMARE
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet teases Ferrari revelation following Verstappen's Red Bull NIGHTMARE

  • Yesterday 19:00
IndyCar star suggests Cullen relationship MORE than just trainer-racer
F1 News & Gossip

IndyCar star suggests Cullen relationship MORE than just trainer-racer

  • Yesterday 17:00

Latest News

Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Canadian Grand Prix - How to watch today's practice sessions

  • 23 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton replacement reports dismissed by Mercedes amid Antonelli links

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

HUGE F1 announcement expected after cryptic FIA post

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Cullen celebrates partnership MILESTONE with IndyCar star

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Mercedes to help F1 star after SHOCK exit

  • Yesterday 22:00
F1 Social

Red Bull WARNED following Perez's contract renewal

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x