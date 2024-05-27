Cullen 'living' with star IndyCar driver after parting ways with Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s former physio Angela Cullen is reportedly ‘living’ with a new star a year on from her split with the world champion.

Cullen worked alongside Hamilton from 2016 to 2023, and has been described as more than a physio and also a confidante to the British driver.

In March 2023 the pair announced they would be going their separate ways, however the two remain friends according to Hamilton.

According to Hamilton the two still message most days, even planning to go skydiving together.

Cullen worked alongside Hamilton during his championship winning years

Angela Cullen now works with Marcus Armstrong

What does Angela Cullen do now?

Since leaving Hamilton’s side, Cullen has made the switch across to IndyCar where she trains fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong.

Armstrong races with Chip Ganassi Racing and is currently 11th in the driver standings, and will compete in the historic Indy500.

The physio frequently posts pictures of the pair together on social media, whether that it is in the race paddock or enjoying food together.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press Armstrong revealed how important Cullen has been to his racing career and that the pair now live together.

Armstrong described the biggest issue living with Cullen is that he hears her leave very early for a morning run, and “the two then meet in the kitchen for coffee when she return.”

“We’ve been working together not that long,” Armstrong said.

“I don’t even know how I managed races without her because she helps me to first off eliminate the distraction, because there’s so many distractions in this sport.

“And our whole goal is performance driven. If it’s not delivering performance, then we’re not going to do it.

“So she’s very much a guiding force when it comes to what we do on a daily basis,” Armstrong said. “She’s not exactly a physio, let’s say. She’s more than that. And if it’s not delivering lap time, we’re not going to do it, plain and simple.”

