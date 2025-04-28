Toto Wolff 'searching for answers' over monumental F1 driver swap
Mercedes Formula 1 boss Toto Wolff has admitted he was left 'searching for answers' as he deliberated over a major shakeup to his driver lineup.
In early 2024, the Austrian was rocked by the news that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had made the decision to join Ferrari from this season, thus ending a historic 12-year partnership.
Speculation over who would replace the F1 legend rumbled on for months, with the likes of Red Bull star Max Verstappen frequently linked with the vacant spot.
Wolff eventually opted to promote from within, giving rookie Kimi Antonelli the chance to take on the challenge after a promising debut campaign in F2.
In the latest trailer for Netflix's new F1 documentary, The Seat, the team principal admits it was difficult to deal with what is being billed as 'the biggest driver change in F1 history'.
In a teaser featured on YouTube, Wolff said: "One minute you can be on top of the podium, and the next, you're searching for answers."
Antonelli settling into life at Mercedes
The Seat is scheduled for release on May 5, with fans set to get behind-the-scenes footage of Antonelli's first steps in F1 during an eventful practice session at last year's Italian Grand Prix, just hours before he was confirmed as Hamilton's successor.
Despite external concerns over whether the 18-year-old would be able to cope with the demands of F1 coming into the season, he has made a positive start.
Ahead of this weekend's Miami GP, the Italian sits sixth in the drivers' standings - one place better off than Hamilton.
The efforts of both Antonelli and team-mate George Russell have seen Mercedes emerge as McLaren's biggest challenger for the constructors' crown, outperforming both Ferrari and Red Bull over the first five grands prix of the year.
The pair are both out of contract at the end of this campaign, and with rumours swirling that Verstappen could soon be on the market, both stars are fighting for their futures.
Wolff has been effusive in his praise of their respective performances so far in 2025, as has his Williams counterpart James Vowles, who recently stated his belief that Mercedes' future would be in good hands with Russell and Antonelli behind the wheel.
